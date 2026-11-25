Where does your team rank and where do you think your team will end up?

Anaheim Ducks — C

Offseason consequences reflecting this season results. The Hometown Remix jerseys have been their biggest success off the ice. Cutter Gauthier is the reason this team is so clutch and will fight for a wild card the rest of the year. On the verge of breaking goal records in a month in the final year of the greatest goal scorer at the same time as GTA VI is astounding. Just a shame it took Philadelphia to blow up their cap.

Tristian Luneau currently holds the speed burst record at the time of writing at 23.65MPH. He was a steal then and is still underpaid on his new deal. Still expecting more out of Pavel Mintyukov.

Lukas Dostal has been struggling, but Laurent Brossoit has found his game again.

Boston Bruins — A

The best goaltending tandem in the show through the quarter mark. How the old regime gave up Michael DiPietro yesrs ago will hurt Vancouver.

No defender has over double digit points in a league where most teams have one is tough paired with the most penalized defender.

The offense has been the story in Boston as David Pasternak, Casey Mittlestadt, and JJ Peterka have carried the goal totals this season where Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm have crashed to Earth.

After attending their summer stadium tour in 2016 during high school graduation week, they still have the same culture and hunger to win from ownership down. Their last dance is still looming over the franchise, but they aren’t ready to go down, yet.

Buffalo Sabres — C

Shocking their last season seems like a flash in the pan compared to the first quarter of this season.

The offense lost between Alex Tuch, Bo Byram, and Jordan Greenway seems not to be replaced by Josh Doan, Noah Ostlund, or Jiri Kulich. Devon Levi was also traded and could’ve cost the Sabres the season given their goaltending woes this quarter.

Calgary Flames — C

While near the bottom of the league, the Flames ice cold start to the season has turned around. Overachieving forward production form former Flyers Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee along with first rounders Matthew Coronato and Matevi Gridin.

Devin Cooley has been impressive, but Dustin Wolf and the defense have been troublesome to date.

Carolina Hurricanes — A

The defending Stanley Cup champions are still on top. No notes on their start. They will be at least a second round team once again. Could repeat.

Chicago Blackhawks — F

Even after adding Kane, Byram, and Greenway, the Blackhawks are still struggling. Bedard injured again, Soderblom being overpaid fodder, and underperforming defender contributions will keep them in the basement for years to come.

Colorado Avalanche — C

The injury woes that hit Colorado at the quarter mark combined with lack of depth scoring and an underperforming Scott Wedgewood. After last season’s success to the President’s Trophy and Western Conference Finals, this is a major disappointment for a team in their window.

MacKinnon and Makar both being down week to week will hurt their regular season results, but don’t think the grade now will determine their upcoming postseason game.

Columbus Blue Jackets — F

Miles and miles away from relevancy let alone contention. As the team I regularly cover, everything here has been a disaster besides Charlie Coyle’s line and Kent Johnson. This team needs everything. New everything. Redo and hope for better with DuPont and Maddox at this point.

Dallas Stars — B

After all the injuries of last season, a cold start and the same problems of yesterday? This Dallas team is almost out of time, and maybe Nill is out of time.

Detroit Red Wings — F

Even with the Larkin trade, still not where this club needs to be. A decade plus in the basement and still not looking like a contender in the best division in hockey.

Edmonton Oilers — A

Babcock is doing his thing while McDavid, Draisaitl, and Bouchard dominate the show. Goaltending and Walman are the only thing preventing an A+. They’re the team to beat going into Thanksgiving.

Florida Panthers — C

Similar to Colorado, this grading is meaningless until postseason. Tkachuk’s cold start, the goalie woes, and the injuries to Barkov and Marchand have held them from a B grade.

Los Angeles Kings — F

The old boys club is suffering and Byfield is slowly becoming a bust. Their future worries me the most in the Pacific.

Minnesota Wild — A

Minnesota has the Great Wall of St Paul dominating the goaltending department without backup Filip Gustavsson for the majority of Q1. While not adding a pure 2C, Kaprizov has lit the lamp, and forwards Boldy, Eriksson Ek, and Yurov have elevated to a new level.

Montreal Canadiens — B

Even with the Larkin trade, the Dobes fall, Demidov injury, and lackluster performances of Dobson, Kreider, and Danault have been surprising. After making the conference finals last season, the expectations have never been this high.

Nashville Predators — A

The veterans have been dominant and productive propelling the Predators into postseason contention for the first time since Trotz’s retirement.

New Jersey Devils — A

Between the Nemec, Markstrom, and Mercer swaps, the Devils have tweaked their roster to perfection under the new eyes of Metha. Hellebuyck, Evangelista, Mantha, and Rodrigues have been upgrades.

New York Islanders — B

The Stanley and Maccelli signings have been surprising bargain bin benefits. Schaefer has also elevated his game and recorded first career hat-trick this month.

New York Rangers — A

Overachieving Watch in the Big Apple with the success behind JT Miller, Adam Fox, Alexis Lafereniere, and Dylan Garand. They could finally contend after two years in darkness.

Ottawa Senators — A

Despite the Tkachuk controversy, Eklund came back and reunited with best friend Fabian Zetterlund. Linus Ullmark is a Veznia candidate. Drake Batherson is showing his worth prior to his new contract.

Philadelphia Flyers — F

After making the second round last season, being a lottery team is a setback and disappointment. Briere knows he needs to upgrade the roster he has.

Pittsburgh Penguins — F

Dubas is settling into reset mode for the Penguins. Time to collect the picks. Crosby, Malkin, and Letang are at the dusk of their careers. Karlsson, Rust, and Rakell need to pack their bags for their eventual trades.

San Jose Sharks — D

With postseason aspirations after the drafting of Stenberg, Verhoff, and Lin, plus the free agent moves of Marchment, Trouba, and Nurse, a step forward was expected. That hasn’t happened through Q1. Will the team perform without needing Celebrini to produce every game?

Seattle Kraken — D

Their most recent adds and draft picks are carrying results where their tenured starters stink. The veterans could be moved, and the youngsters carry the load.

St. Louis Blues — C

Holding the final wild card is not where I had this team, but Joel Hofer has supplanted Jordan Binnington as starting goalie. The biggest surprise here is Justin Barron, who is short of Broberg for defensive points lead after being a waiver claim.

Tampa Bay Lightning — B

Kucherov is on the way out. The starts lead and the depth is not there. Is Father Time hitting Tampa?

Toronto Maple Leafs — F

A lengthy losing streak, benching a top prospect, and underwhelming free agent signings should get Keith Pelley fired due to his poor vision. Unc doesn’t know puck.

Utah Mammoth — C

Outside the wild card is not where I thought they be at Thanksgiving after adding the Americans they did, but the goaltending sucks. Never really believed in Vejmelka, and Cossa is a year or two away.

Vancouver Canucks — F

Exactly where they belong. No notes. Chefs kiss on this rebuild and tear down.

Vegas Golden Knights — A

Losing in the Cup Final stings, and they’re hanging with Edmonton for the Pacific crown. So much for a pillow fight.

Washington Capitals — D

Ovi has slumped to gramps mode, and the Kyrou trade has been shockingly bad. Goaltending and RHD have also been underwhelming. Really thought they’d be chasing Carolina for the Presidents Trophy.

Winnipeg Jets — B