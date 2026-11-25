Ottawa at Florida is my Buzzgame of the Night. All four cards take the Panthers, but Buzztron 3000 has them by a single point, 38–37. Ottawa brings a nine-game point streak into Florida, and Linus Ullmark just made 35 saves against Calgary. This is one of two green lights on Overtime Watch. Utah at Minnesota is the other.

The Flyers are the pick on More Ek’s Factors, 15–13, but Key Ek and both Buzztrons take Washington. I’ll be watching who Rick Tocchet sends out if the Flyers need a goal late. There’s another split in Buffalo: both Ek cards take the Rangers, and both Buzztrons take the Sabres. Two games, two different reasons to keep the picks handy.