Playing to Win or Playing Not to Lose? What NHL Teams Do With Their Stars When They're Ahead

We tracked every second of every game over two NHL seasons to see who stays on the ice when a team has the lead. Nearly every team sits its top scorers. The teams that sit them most hold leads best.

Every hockey fan knows the moment. Your team is up a goal, and the coach starts rolling the checking line while the best scorer sits on the bench. Critics call it "playing not to lose": sitting back, giving up the puck and hoping the clock runs out first. The other approach, "playing to win," keeps the stars out there to push for the next goal and end the game.

So which teams do which, and which approach works?

To find out, I pulled the NHL's official shift charts and play-by-play for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 regular seasons, 2,567 games in all, and recorded the score at every second of regulation. For each team, I identified its top three scoring forwards and measured how much of the available 5-on-5 ice time they played in three situations: leading by one or two goals, tied, and trailing by one or two goals.

The comparison point matters. A star's normal workload isn't just what he plays in a tie game. It also includes the extra shifts he gets when his team is chasing a goal. So the key number for each team compares its stars' minutes with a lead against their minutes when tied or trailing, over all three periods.

Stars play most when chasing, least when ahead

League-wide, the pattern is clear. A team's top three forwards were on the ice for 30.2 percent of 5-on-5 time when trailing, 29.5 percent when tied and 28.7 percent when leading. Coaches lean on their stars when they need a goal and ease off when they have one.

The pull-back starts early. In the first period, stars play 27.8 percent of the time with a lead and 29.1 percent in a tie. It's largest in the third, where they play 29.4 percent with a lead and 31.7 percent when trailing. Every one of the 32 teams gave its top forwards less 5-on-5 time with a lead than when trailing. Thirty of the 32 gave them less with a lead than in tied and trailing situations combined. The median cut was 4.3 percent.

There's one big exception: the final five minutes of a one-goal game. In 2025-26, top-three forwards played 35.2 percentof those minutes across all situations, the same as late in a tie game. Nikita Kucherov (49.8 percent), Kirill Kaprizov (49.3), Sebastian Aho (48.3) and Connor McDavid (47.1) were on the ice for about half of them. Coaches rest their stars in the middle of the game, then use them to close it out.

Ranking all 32 teams





Ottawa is the NHL's most conservative team with a lead. Tim Stützle, Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk played 30.5 percent of 5-on-5 time when trailing and 29.3 percent when tied, but only 27.4 percent when ahead. That's a 7.8 percent cut, the biggest in the league. The Senators did it in both seasons, so it reflects a clear coaching choice.

Next come Winnipeg (−6.6 percent), Montreal (−6.0), Colorado (−5.9), Dallas (−5.9), New Jersey (−5.8), the Rangers (−5.2) and Edmonton (−4.9). Ottawa, Winnipeg, Montreal and New Jersey cut 5 percent or more in bothseasons, making them the league's most consistent lead protectors.

Washington is a special case. With a lead, the Capitals' top forwards play almost exactly what they play in a tie game. When the Capitals are trailing, though, Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson and Dylan Strome play 7.9 percent more than in a tie, the biggest increase of any team. Compared with that full workload, Washington ranks 10th in conservatism.

At the other end, Carolina (+0.8 percent) and Vancouver (+0.3) are the only teams whose stars play as much or more with a lead. Carolina's top forwards get about 28 percent of the ice time whatever the score. That fits Rod Brind'Amour's steady, aggressive style. San Jose, Seattle, Vegas and Calgary also barely change.

The results: caution wins

To test the two approaches, I sorted all 64 team-seasons into thirds by how much they cut their stars' minutes with a lead. The bottom third, which cut an average of 6.5 percent, is "playing not to lose." The top third, which cut an average of only 0.6 percent, is "playing to win."





The "playing not to lose" teams did better on every measure of protecting a lead:



Playing to win Middle Playing not to lose Average change in stars' minutes when ahead −0.6% −3.5% −6.5% Win % when leading after two periods 84.6% 84.2% 88.8% Win % when up by exactly one after two 76.3% 73.1% 80.3% 3rd-period 1–2 goal leads blown 30.9% 28.7% 24.4% Share of goals scored while up by 1–2 51.5% 52.7% 54.4%

Teams that kept playing their scorers blew almost one in three third-period leads of one or two goals, meaning the opponent tied it or went ahead in regulation. Teams that sat their scorers blew about one in four.

The goal results while leading explain why. Keeping stars on the ice didn't lead to more insurance goals. The aggressive teams barely outscored opponents while ahead, 51.5 percent to 48.5, while the cautious teams won those minutes 54–46.

The best closers are near the top of the conservatism ranking. Colorado blew just 13.9 percent of its third-period leads, the best rate in the league, and won 96 percent of the games it led after 40 minutes. Dallas blew 18.3 percent. Tampa Bay, which ranks ninth in conservatism (−4.8 percent), blew 15.6 percent.

Isn't this just good teams being good?

That's the obvious objection. Deep teams like Colorado and Dallas can afford to rest Nathan MacKinnon or Jason Robertson for a shift because their third lines can hold their own. Thinner teams may have to keep their best players out there.

That effect is real. The "playing not to lose" group had a better average points percentage (58.7 versus 54.1). But the gap remains when you compare teams of similar strength. I split the league into above-average and below-average teams each season, then compared the heaviest and lightest star users within each half. The teams that sat their stars still blew fewer leads (25.2 percent versus 29.5 percent) and won more often when leading after two periods (88.1 percent versus 85.9 percent). A regression that controls for points percentage gives the same answer: each additional 5 percent cut in star minutes was linked to about three fewer blown leads per 100.





The catch: a tendency, not a rule

The scatter plot shows plenty of exceptions, and the overall link is moderate (correlation +0.32 across the 32 teams). Montreal and Edmonton both sit their stars heavily with a lead and still blew nearly a third of their leads. Cutting Nick Suzuki's or McDavid's minutes only helps if the players taking them can defend. Seattle and Vegas barely change their stars' minutes and still close games well. Carolina is the least conservative team in the league and still had a 65 percent points percentage over the two seasons, because its heavy forecheck works no matter which forwards are on the ice.

Most teams also don't stick to one approach. A team's number in one season was only loosely linked to its number the next (correlation 0.26). Only 14 of 32 teams landed in the same group both years, so the team rankings use both seasons combined.

Being conservative also doesn't mean benching the stars when it matters most. The best closing teams cut their stars' minutes during the long middle stretches of the game, not in the final minutes. In the last five minutes of one-goal games, Tampa's top three still played 42.6 percent of the time, among the highest in the league.

The bottom line

"Playing not to lose" has a bad reputation. But in today's NHL, nearly every coach sits his stars with a lead, and the ones who do it most deliberately hold leads best. The approach works only when a team has depth forwards it trusts. If your team sits near the top of this list and still blows leads, as Montreal and Edmonton do, the problem is usually the players taking those minutes, not the decision to protect the lead.