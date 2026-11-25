The deadline for the Detroit Red Wings and Simon Edvinsson is less than 7 days away. December 1st represents the restricted free agent signing deadline and it would appear all parties involved are playing a high stakes game of chicken. With multiple teams involved in the pursuit of Edvinsson, the Maple Leafs may be staring at a franchise changing decision and the sticking point could be whether John Chayka is willing to part with Easton Cowan to get a potential deal done.

Because the Leafs don’t control their 1st round picks in both 2027 or 2028, any significant offer to the Red Wings has to start with high end, NHL ready talent. Naturally though, the idea of moving another fan favorite like Cowan, just months after trading Matthew Knies makes some Leafs’ fans uncomfortable.

I want to be clear and while I’m a huge fan of Easton Cowan, this isn’t a knock on him in any way. Not even close. But if the Leafs are going to have a chance at acquiring a 23-year-old, 6’6 top pair defender and adding him to the core for the long haul, hanging up the phone to protect a middle six winger is the sort of short sighted thinking that has negatively impacted this team for decades.

Easton Cowan Has Proven He Is an Everyday NHL Player

Now before anyone calls for my head, let’s give Easton Cowan his flowers. He busted his ass, worked hard and earned his position on the Maple Leafs’ roster. At just 21 years old he hasn't just made it to the NHL, he has thrived at this level.

Under Craig Berube last season he scored 29 points in 66 games as a rookie, but this year Cowan has taken a major step forward. Through 26 games, he has 9 goals and 18 points while playing on the top line alongside Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic. As well as the scoring, Cowan brings an endless motor, finishes his checks, kills plays with his feet and plays with the type of edge Toronto has wanted from its forward group.

There is no doubt, Easton Cowan is an everyday NHL player and without question he’s going to have a long career in the NHL.

Here is the hard truth that most Leafs’ fans won’t want to hear.. On a Stanley Cup contender, Cowan projects as a high energy, 50-60 point second line winger. Without a doubt, those players are valuable and every winning roster needs that type of player. What they are not though is irreplaceable, especially when you compare that value to a top pairing defender like Simon Edvinsson.

Simon Edvinsson and Easton Cowan's Impact and Ceiling

In the NHL, positional value isn't an opinion; it is economics. Good top-six wingers hit the trade market and free agency every single summer. Legitimate, 6-foot-6, two-way top pairing defensemen in their early 20s almost never become available.

When you stack the overall impact and long-term ceiling of both players side by side, the gap is impossible to ignore. A strong second-line winger plays 16 to 18 minutes a night and tilts the ice in bursts. Edvinsson was already chewing up over 22 minutes a night for Detroit last season, posting a +12 rating across 72 games on a non-playoff roster, and he has the engine to push 24-plus minutes in all situations.

At 6-foot-6 and 223 pounds, Edvinsson is a physical outlier who skates like a player four inches shorter. He kills opposing rushes at the blue line with an absurd reach, maintains tight gap control, and doesn't just chip the puck off the glass. Instead, he carries it out of danger and drives clean zone exits. When space disappears in May and June, the game becomes a battle of attrition in the trenches. Wingers rely on their centermen and defensemen to get them the puck, whereas a dominant top-pairing defender dictates the terms of the series, neutralizing the other team’s best forwards while tilting possession the other way.

Cowan’s peak is a very good complementary top-six forward. Edvinsson’s ceiling is a true, Norris-caliber top-pairing anchor who can drive a blue line for the next decade. You simply do not pass on the chance to acquire a foundational No. 1 or No. 2 defenseman because you are attached to a winger who, even at his best, isn't driving your franchise's bus.

When Did the Maple Leafs Last Have a Top-Pairing Defenseman Like Edvinsson?

Now for a second, let’s stop and think about when the Maple Leafs last had a true two way top pairing defenseman the likes of Simon Edvinsson.

The closest thing to a top pair defender? Morgan Rielly has been a dedicated member of the Leafs for over a decade, but even at his peak, he was never a top pairing defender. Now 32 years old, Rielly is on the tail end of his career without the ability of some others to reinvent himself. Rielly isn’t the only one either.. Chris Tanev is 37, Oliver Ekman-Larsson is 35, Jake McCabe is 33, Troy Stecher is 32, and Darren Raddysh the only truly top pair defender on the team is 30.

This is far from a blue line built for the future, it is a defense core running on fumes. To find the last time Toronto had the young, homegrown franchise level defender entering their prime with both size and upside, you have to go back all the way back to the Dion Phaneuf years or the Tomas Kaberle and Bryan McCabe era. Even then, none of them combined Edvinsson’s size, mobility and skillset.

For the entire Auston Matthews era, the Leafs have tried to build a blue line through veteran rentals, aging shutdown specialists and deadline patchwork. Every spring the same flaw emerge because they don't have that young, dominant player on the back end who can take over a game.

Why Locking Up Simon Edvinsson Long-Term Fits Every Maple Leafs Timeline

The other piece of this puzzle is contract certainty. Because Edvinsson is an unsigned restricted free agent, any team acquiring him before the December 1 deadline is doing so with a long term extension in hand, likely one of the max term variety, guaranteeing seven years and his prime years.

Yes, the reported $10 million to $11 million price tag will result in some difficult roster decisions and will require Chayka to perform some cap gymnastics to make the money fit. Look at the bigger picture though. Locking up Simon Edvinsson at 23 years old means you control a top pairing defenseman from age 23 to 30, covering his entire prime. As the salary cap continues to climb over the next 5 years, a long term deal signed today will be a bargain by year 4.

Most importantly, Edvinsson fits EVERY timeline in Toronto. If the Leafs make the decision to try and salvage the Matthews and Nylander Era, he immediately becomes the best defenseman on the roster and gives this team the anchor it has lacked for a decade. But if Toronto pivots toward the future, having a 23-year-old top pairing defenseman locked in alongside Gavin McKenna gives the team a legitimate foundation to build around instead of starting from scratch with an aging defense and no first round picks.

Why John Chayka Can't Blink Before the December 1 RFA Deadline

Of course, trading Easton Cowan would hurt. Watching a 21-year-old homegrown kid blossom in a Red Wings jersey would many uncomfortable nights in Toronto.

Winning general managers don't make decisions based on comfort though.. They make them on impact and what’s best for the team’s long term ceiling. Second line wingers can be replaced, but 6’6, 23-year-old top pairing defenseman under control for the next seven years are a unicorn. If Detroit is willing to listen on a package built around Cowan before December 1, the Maple Leafs shouldn't blink. Make the call, pay the price, and finally solve the one problem this franchise has never been able to fix.







