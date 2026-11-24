The Thanksgiving Rule, Adjusted for Games in Hand: Still Right Three Times in Four





Ranking the standings by points percentage changes who counts as "in" on American Thanksgiving. However....It doesn't change how reliable the rule is. The real cutoff is a gap of about five points, and suprisingly many teams that do come back keep reaching the Stanley Cup Final.





Every November, hockey broadcasts bring back the same claim: if a team is in a playoff spot on American Thanksgiving, it will probably still be there in April. Coaches repeat it, general managers plan around it, and fans of teams in ninth place start checking draft rankings.





The usual version of the rule has a flaw. It counts raw points. By late November, the gap in games played between teams is often four to six games. In 2017-18, for example, some teams had played 20 games and others 24. A team ahead on points may simply have played more often. Ranking by points percentage, meaning points earned out of points available, puts every team on the same footing. That's the method used here.





I pulled the official NHL standings as they stood on American Thanksgiving for the last 10 seasons, from 2015-16 through 2025-26. The pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season is the only one skipped, because it didn't begin until January 2021, so there were no standings on Thanksgiving 2020. I rebuilt the playoff picture for each date by points percentage, using the current format of the top three teams in each division plus two wild cards per conference. I then compared each result with the actual playoff field.





The adjustment changes who's in, not the overall rate





The method matters for individual teams. In six of the 10 seasons, ranking by points percentage swapped at least one team in or out of a playoff spot, for 10 swaps in total. The 2017-18 season had the most change, with four swaps. Pittsburgh and Washington, who had played more games, dropped out of the Thanksgiving picture, and Colorado and Boston, with games in hand, moved in. Last season, Montreal and Philadelphia moved into position by percentage, replacing the Islanders and Bruins.





Across the whole decade, the adjustment didn't make the rule any more accurate. Among the 10 swapped pairs, the points-percentage method picked the eventual playoff team five times and the raw-points method picked it five times. Teams in a spot on Thanksgiving held it in 122 of 160 cases, or 76.2 percent, under both methods. Leaving out 2019-20, when the pandemic stopped the season, the figure is 75.7 percent. Sportsnet's long-running figure going back to 2005-06 is about 77 percent. The rule has held at roughly three in four, however you count it.





That leaves 38 playoff teams over 10 seasons, about 3.8 a year, that were outside a playoff spot on Thanksgiving. The number has been steady, with three to five such teams in every season.





The question was whether the rule is becoming less relevant, and the trend doesn't support that. From 2015-16 to 2019-20, 20 teams came from outside a playoff spot on Thanksgiving to make the playoffs. From 2021-22 to 2025-26, 18 did. The share of Thanksgiving playoff teams that held on rose slightly, from 75 percent to 77.5 percent. Late comebacks are not becoming more common.





How far back, adjusted for games in hand





Points percentage matters even more when it comes to measuring the gap. Being "four points out" with three games in hand is very different from being four points out with none. To account for that, I converted each team's percentage gap behind the second wild card into points over the same number of games played.





The result shows a clear cutoff. Teams within five adjusted points of the last spot on Thanksgiving made the playoffs 34 times in 100 tries, about one in three. That rate barely changed whether the gap was one point or four. Beyond five points the odds fell sharply. Teams five to seven points back made it 12 percent of the time (three of 24). Teams more than seven back made it once in 29 tries.





The games-in-hand adjustment also changes how some famous comebacks look. The 2018-19 St. Louis Blues are usually described as seven points out on Thanksgiving. With their games in hand counted, they were closer to five points back. That was still a long way, but less unusual than it seemed. The 2023-24 Edmonton Oilers are a true outlier even after the adjustment. They had a .306 points percentage and were about seven adjusted points out after 18 games, having fired their coach two weeks earlier. They reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.





It cuts both ways





A Thanksgiving playoff spot is no guarantee. In 2015-16, the Montreal Canadiens had a .783 points percentage on Thanksgiving, the best in the NHL, and missed the playoffs after Carey Price was injured. The 2017-18 Blues had a .750 percentage and also missed. Last season, the New Jersey Devils were at .674 and missed as well. Every season, three to five teams that held a spot in November fall out, because each team that climbs in pushes another team out.





What has changed: the comeback teams are winning





The rule hasn't lost its predictive power. What has changed is the quality of the teams that beat it. Under the points-percentage method, none of the four Stanley Cup finalists in 2016 and 2017 were out of a playoff spot on Thanksgiving. From 2018 on, five of the 14 finalists in the seasons studied were out. The 2021 Final isn't counted because that season had no standings on Thanksgiving. That includes two Cup champions: the 2018 Washington Capitals, who had played extra games and were narrowly below the cut by percentage, and the 2019 Blues. The other three were the 2023 Florida Panthers and the Oilers in both 2024 and 2025. Edmonton was out of a spot on Thanksgiving in each of the last four seasons and made the playoffs all four times.





That points to a distinction worth making. Thanksgiving standings are still a good guide to whether a team makes the playoffs. They are a poor guide to how strong that team is. Teams with elite talent can overcome a slow start caused by a coaching change, injuries or bad goaltending, then play like the contenders they were all along.





The verdict





Adjusting for games in hand is the right way to read the November standings, and it changes the playoff picture for individual teams most seasons. It does not change the overall finding. About three of every four teams in a playoff spot on Thanksgiving keep it, and that rate has not declined over the past decade.





The useful lesson is more specific than the old saying. Look at points percentage, not the points column, and convert the gap into equal games played. A team within about five points still has roughly a one-in-three chance. A team further back than that has almost no chance unless it has a superstar and a clear fix. And if one of those long shots does get in, it could be playing for the Stanley Cup.





Who is in as of thanksgiving this year? We have two more nights of hockey to find out...