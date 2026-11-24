Vegas at Edmonton is the only NHL game tonight, and it’s the first of four meetings between the Pacific Division rivals this season. The Oilers are back at Rogers Place after six games on the road, the last of them a shootout loss in St. Louis after leading by three in the third. Puck drop is 8 p.m. ET. I’ll be watching how Edmonton handles the next long defensive shift, especially if it gets ahead early.
All four of our cards take Edmonton, but Vegas has the number that makes me pause: the Golden Knights are plus-97 in shots on goal this season, while the Oilers are minus-58. Edmonton has won four of the last five regular-season meetings. I like the Oilers at home, but if Vegas starts stringing together shifts in the Edmonton end, that shot differential will be easy to understand.