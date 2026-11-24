Jaroslav Halak, who played a significant role in helping the Montreal Canadiens reach the Eastern Conference Final in 2010, returned to the crease in the bleu, blanc & rouge in late October, suiting up for the club in the 2026 Heritage Classic Alumni Game in Winnipeg against the Jets.

It was a moment that Montreal Canadiens fans were excited for, given Halak brought them some incredible memories 16 years ago. Not only were Canadiens fans grinning ear-to-ear seeing Halak between the pipes, the Slovakian netminder himself was very happy to be strapping on the pads once again after formally announcing his retirement in July 2025.

After appearing in that alumni game for the Canadiens, it appears that Jaroslav Halak is looking to make a return, not just to professional hockey, but to the National Hockey League.

Ex-Canadiens Goaltender Jaroslav Halak Looking to Make NHL Comeback

On Saturday afternoon, player agent Allan Walsh posted on his social media that Jaroslav Halak, who he's worked with for over 20 years, was looking to make a comeback in the National Hockey League despite not playing since the 2022-23 season with the New York Rangers.

Walsh shared that over the past month, Halak has been putting in the work on and off the ice in his home nation of Slovakia to make this comeback a legitimate possibility. Halak's agent also shared some videos of him training.

"I started representing Jaroslav Halak when he was 15 years old. After playing with Montreal Alumni in the Heritage Classic, Jaro is determined to play again in the NHL. He’s been quietly training for the last month in Slovakia spending hours a day on ice and in the gym." Walsh said on X.

I started representing Jaroslav Halak when he was 15 years old. After playing with Montreal Alumni in the Heritage Classic, Jaro is determined to play again in the NHL. He’s been quietly training for the last month in Slovakia spending hours a day on ice and in the gym. pic.twitter.com/h7q7yu5smm — Allan Walsh🏒 (@walsha) November 21, 2026

Halak, who turned 41 back in May, was a ninth round pick (271st overall) of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. He appeared in 518 games in the National Hockey League with the Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, New York Islanders, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers.

The Bratislava, Slovakia native finished his career in the National Hockey League with a 295-189-69 record, a 2.50 goals against average, a .915 save percentage and 53 shutouts. Halak took home the William M. Jennings Trophy, which is handed out annually to the goaltender(s) "who have played a minimum of 25 games for the team with the fewest goals" twice in his career.

There's no question that Halak is the greatest Slovak goaltender in NHL history, and even left his mark on the international stage, helping his nation reach the semifinals of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Halak & Slovakia fell to the eventual gold medalists, Canada, in the semifinals before losing to Finland in the Bronze Medal Game, despite taking a 3-1 lead into the third period.

Before Halak gets back to the National Hockey League, he'll likely have a stop in the American Hockey League where he's reportedly seeking a tryout contract, according to insider Frank Seravalli. It's going to be interesting to see which teams will have interest in giving Halak another shot in professional hockey.

I don't think Halak will have much of an issue landing an AHL PTO, personally, but he certainly faces an uphill climb in his quest to return to the National Hockey League. If there's one thing to know about Jaroslav Halak, he works his tail off and won't stop until he accomplishes his goal.

Other Montreal Canadiens News & Notes

The Canadiens hit the ice for practice on Tuesday morning before heading off on a three-game road trip to Colorado, Las Vegas and Utah, and there were a few noteworthy points to discuss.