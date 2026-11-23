The Montreal Canadiens' search for a second line centerman officially came to a close on Sunday night after nearly two years of looking for a suitable option to play behind Nick Suzuki.

Last night, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they've acquired centerman Dylan Larkin, a 2028 second round pick and a 2027 third round pick from the Detroit Red Wings. In return, the Red Wings received top forward prospect Michael Hage, forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, a conditional 2027 first round pick, a 2027 second round pick, a 2028 fourth round pick and a conditional 2029 first round pick.

The two first round picks are both top-ten protected. Meanwhile shortly after the deal with Detroit, the Canadiens completed a trade with the Anaheim Ducks that saw them acquire a 2027 second round pick (previously owned by Detroit) in exchange for the 2028 second round pick they got from the Red Wings.

Ever since it was revealed that Dylan Larkin requested a trade from the Detroit Red Wings, the Montreal Canadiens were listed as a great fit for the 2026 Olympic gold medalist. However, it was believed that the Montreal Canadiens were on Dylan Larkin's ten-team no-trade list. That didn't stop Montreal Canadiens fans from trying to recruit him during Detroit's trip to the Bell Centre last month.

Right after the puck dropped in Montreal, Habs fans had a deafening "WE WANT LARKIN" chant going inside Bell Centre 😭🫣 pic.twitter.com/Ld0Ig0THP2 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 10, 2026

Despite the reports that Larkin wasn't willing to come to Montreal or Canada in general, it turns out he warmed up to the possibility over the last couple of months, according to TSN insider Pierre LeBrun.

According to LeBrun, Larkin's camp and the Canadiens front office wanted to keep his interest in playing for Montreal quiet to avoid outside noise, which could have prevented the trade from getting over the finish line. LeBrun added that it came down to the Canadiens including top forward prospect Michael Hage in their package and that talks intensified 48 hours before the trade was completed.

"So, it turns out Dylan Larkin was actually open to a trade to Montreal for more than two months. But the Canadiens wanted to keep that quiet because they felt it would add an extra layer of noise that might hamper getting a deal done. And Larkin’s camp agreed. So Montreal was in there for quite a while with Larkin’s blessing. Montreal agreeing to include Hage was a huge must for the Red Wings. The deal started to come together and get serious on Friday." LeBrun said in a post on X.

My Thoughts on the Dylan Larkin Trade Between Montreal & Detroit

As mentioned, the Canadiens have been looking for a second line center for quite some time now and while it was a big price to pay, they now have one of the best 1-2 punches down the middle in the National Hockey League. The general consensus on social media is that both teams did quite well in this trade and I share that feeling, too.

In order to land a player like Dylan Larkin, you have to give up quite a bit, there's no question about that. Michael Hage, who leads the NCAA in points, was the centerpiece going back to Detroit. Hage has been a Montreal Canadiens fan since he was young and has expressed his desire, and excitement, to play for the organization one day.

Losing a prospect like Michael Hage certainly hurts, but it comes back to the point I just made - if you want to land a player that can increase your chances of winning right now, you have to part with a piece you don't necessarily want to move. Hage had the opportunity to turn pro at the end of last season and could've potentially been in that second line center role right now, but he opted to return to the University of Michigan for a third season, a move that will benefit him in the long run.

The Red Wings are getting, at worst, a second line center in Michael Hage, that is if he does play down the middle in the National Hockey League. I personally see Hage as a player that tops out at 75-80 points annually. He's going to be a key player for the Red Wings for many years to come and while things might feel bleak in Detroit right now, fans should be very excited about what's coming.

Now, with the first round picks that the Canadiens gave up in this trade, I've seen them brought up in conversations on social media that say Montreal gave up too much for Larkin. When considering that the Montreal Canadiens are going to be a perennial contender for the next half-decade, at least, the 2027 and 2029 firsts are likely to be in the 25-32 range. I'm not saying you can't select someone good in that range, but I feel like fans tend to overvalue late first round picks when they're included in trades.

Kirby Dach and Samuel Montembeault both get a fresh start in Detroit. Dach has dealt with multiple injuries in Montreal, which limited him 176 of a possible 352 games in a Canadiens uniform. He finishes his tenure with the Canadiens with 85 points (34 G, 51 A) and will likely slot into a middle-six role for the Red Wings. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 season.

As for Samuel Montembeault, his time was coming to a close one way or another. Montembeault lost his job with the Canadiens following a shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks back in March. Since then, the Canadiens have rolled with a tandem of Jakub Dobes & Jacob Fowler and thus informally ended Montembeault's tenure with the Montreal Canadiens. GM Kent Hughes tried to move him over the summer to no avail, but now Montembeault gets an opportunity with the Red Wings.

In Detroit, it's still a bit unclear what Montembeault's role will be. The Red Wings already have John Gibson and Daniil Tarasov on their active roster, so it appears that Detroit will be going with a three-goalie system, much like Montreal has at times this decade. Montembeault is still technically on injured reserve and while he looks like he's getting close to a return, Detroit can be patient for the time being.

At the end of the day, I view this trade as a win-win for both teams. The Red Wings get a premier prospect in Michael Hage, two first round picks they can flip for a piece that can help them right now, if they wish, and they also put an end to the drama surrounding Dylan Larkin's final few months with the club. The Canadiens get a highly sought-after player in Dylan Larkin, someone who addresses a significant need the organization has had for a while.

Dylan Larkin is set to make his debut for the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings. Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm ET and can be seen on Sportsnet+ Premium.