Dylan Larkin makes his Canadiens debut tonight, and that alone would put Kings–Habs at the top of my list. He’ll wear No. 89 at the Bell Centre, with puck drop at 7:30 p.m. ET. I’m curious to see who gets the first few shifts with him and whether Montréal puts him right on the power play. The picks are split on our Buzzgame of the Night: both Ek’s Factors cards take the Habs, and both Buzztrons take the Kings.