Dylan Larkin makes his Canadiens debut tonight, and that alone would put Kings–Habs at the top of my list. He’ll wear No. 89 at the Bell Centre, with puck drop at 7:30 p.m. ET. I’m curious to see who gets the first few shifts with him and whether Montréal puts him right on the power play. The picks are split on our Buzzgame of the Night: both Ek’s Factors cards take the Habs, and both Buzztrons take the Kings.
New Jersey, Ottawa, the Islanders and Utah get a clean sweep across all four cards. The late games are where it gets interesting again. Buzztron 3000 takes Seattle and San Jose, while the other three cards have Anaheim and Minnesota. Ducks–Kraken is the one I’d stay up for. Seattle has a three-point edge on the 3000 card, and it’s our only other green light on Overtime Watch.