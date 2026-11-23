Detroit Won the Trade. The NHL Lost the Argument.

Today was supposed to be the day I wrote a very different column. I had it mapped out in my head: Detroit should tell Dylan Larkin to pound sand. No trade. Come in, put on the sweater and play out the contract you signed, the one that runs through 2031. That deal was his commitment and his responsibility, not the organization's. The Red Wings didn't owe him a way out.





Then, last night, they traded him.

Let me be fair about this up front. It's a good trade for Detroit, no question about it. The Red Wings came away with a lot of good pieces, far more than I thought they could get for a player who was publicly demanding a move and giving them very few options about where he'd be willing to go. When a player shrinks your list of trade partners and the whole league knows you're negotiating with a gun to your head, you usually get fleeced. Detroit didn't, and they deserve credit for that.





But winning the trade isn't the same as winning the argument. And the argument here is bigger than one team or one player....and it's kind of obvious...





The precedent keeps getting set. More and more openly, players are saying they will not play where they are. In some situations, I understand it. Quinn Hughes was heading toward free agency. Auston Matthews is a year or two away from it. When a player is near the end of his deal, the team has to decide whether to trade him for value or risk losing him for nothing. That's the natural rhythm of the business, and nobody should be shocked when a team and a player in that spot decide to part ways.





Dylan Larkin is not in that spot. He is signed through 2031. He isn't approaching a crossroads. He's in the middle of a promise. When you sign a contract like that, you're telling the organization, its fans and your teammates that you will be there. A player in that position needs to step up and play. And the league cannot keep letting players simply refuse.





Here's the part that frustrates me most: Larkin never really had leverage. It only looked like he did.





Yes, he was sitting out. Yes, he was willing to give up his paychecks, and that puts real pressure on a team. Nobody wants a disgruntled captain hanging over the season. But think about it honestly. Does any of us believe Dylan Larkin was prepared to never get paid to play hockey again? Because that's where this road ended if Detroit held firm. The contract doesn't vanish because a player stays home. The team could go to the NHL and say, plainly, this player did not report. The league would agree. The year he skipped could be pushed down the line, the whole deal moved back a season, and he'd walk back in with exactly the same number of years left as the day he left. He'd have lost a year of salary and a year of his prime, and gained nothing.





That's a bluff, and Detroit had the cards to call it.





I understand Larkin had a problem with Steve Yzerman. Whatever went on there, the Red Wings dealt with it. They moved on from Yzerman. But once that happened, the obstacle was gone. Larkin was the captain of this team, for crying out loud. The moment the guy he couldn't work with was out he had his chance to walk back in, pick up the "C" and lead.





He didn't.





Now the cost lands on Detroit, in a season when they absolutely had to make the playoffs. I'll say it plainly: they won't. Not this year. Not with the hole Larkin left in the lineup, and not with the controversy that has hung over this team for weeks. That's the reality, and it's on him.





The return doesn't fix this season, either. Michael Hage is a great get and a real piece for the future. But he isn't walking into the Red Wings' dressing room tomorrow. He'll finish his college season first, which means he might get the final 10 games or so. If his team makes a run to the Frozen Four, maybe not even that. Hage will matter, probably starting next year. He won't save this one.





It's worth separating all of this from the Simon Edvinsson situation, because the two keep getting lumped together, and they shouldn't be. Edvinsson isn't signed. He hasn't committed to anything. That's a negotiation, not a broken promise. And even there, Detroit holds the cards because of how the CBA works.





Edvinsson can't just go sign somewhere else. If it comes to it, the Red Wings can still trade him, and in my opinion that's a perfectly legitimate path. Unsigned players negotiating is part of the system. Signed players refusing to honor their deals is not.





Which brings me back to where I started. NHL teams have to take a stand on this. They have to. Detroit made a good hockey trade, and I won't pretend otherwise. But every time a team gives in to a player under contract who simply decides he's done, the next player watches and takes notes. The lesson becomes: sign the long-term deal, collect the security, and when you're unhappy, stay home until they give you what you want.





That can't be how this league works. A contract has to mean something to both sides.





Detroit got the pieces. The rest of the NHL got a warning. Teams cannot let what happened with Dylan Larkin happen again.





And yet…it will.



