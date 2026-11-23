New Lines Up Front

After a bizarre game on Saturday night in St. Louis in which the Devils seemed completely out of sorts, major shakeups are coming to their forward group before tonight's tilt in Newark. Whether it was a result of the team and coaching staff not being prepared, overuse/exhaustion, the St.Louis "blues" which Hellebuyck seems to experience (1-4-0 in his last 6 starts @STL with a 5.28 GAA, .808 SV%, while being pulled 4 times), or perhaps some witchcraft from Winnipeg finally taking hold, Jersey was an absolute mess. With bad habits creeping into their game, coach Sheldon Keefe has shuffled the deck.

Based off of the morning skate expect to see a change to all four forward lines. The group this morning looked as follows:

Meier-Hughes-Brown Gritsyuk-Hischier-Bratt Rodrigues-Lombardi-Evangelista Boqvist-Glass-Noesen

Intriguing stuff for sure. It will be interesting to see how quickly these lines gel, if at all. Perhaps this can wake up a few, somewhat dormant, scorers by focusing them to rely less on chemistry and more on simple hockey. Fingers crossed.





Larkin to Montreal and My Receipts

With Dylan Larkin on the move and NOT to Minnesota, the Wild, fan base/delusional media driven reasons why Quinn Hughes would re-sign have all dried up. Whether it was a feeling that he "owed" Bill Guerin, his best friend Larkin coming, or the Devils not being a serious contender, I was laughed at by many friends fans and colleagues when I adamantly proclaimed that NJ was where Quinn would sign his next deal. It's a hill I've been standing on, pounding the drum, for over two years. While it's not a done deal, you have to ask yourself what (other than time) stands in the way...I've got nothing.

One interaction with a Leafs personality really rubbed me the wrong way this past summer. The day that the Devils hired Sunny Mehta, this unnamed, salty, silver medal, second place, plush toy holding, crazy tried to tell me that NJ rushed into the hire. As if Sunny Mehta was not the consensus number one for all teams with a GM vacancy. Terms such as "front office bypassing a comprehensive interview process" and "skipping their due dilligence" make him sound smart, but when put into context, quite the contrary. It's this condescending tone that projects from those up North that really aggravate me. However, I brush it off...most of the time. Ironically just a few days later, his Leafs go and hire John Chayka! If I tried to make up this story it wouldn't be so good.

Fast forward to the day that Elliotte Friedman "predicted" that Quinn Hughes would re-up for three years in Minny. The aforementioned, from way up on his high horse, from the country of runners-up, immediately put me on blast in a group chat sending the X link and stating "Chris, I hope you're with a loved one or someone who can console you after reading this." To which I simply took the high road and replied, "I predict he's wrong!"

To sum it up, if you're a Devils fan, a USA hockey fan, or better yet both; just understand where people like this are coming from and take it all with a grain of salt. Or the entire 50lb bag that comes with their overflowing abundance of saltiness and enjoy your teams success both past, present and what is coming in the future!

Thanks for reading, commenting, and listening to this rant! I appreciate you all! GO DEVILS!

PS I'll be in section 15 tonight and at Redd's pregame across from the Devils Den. Come have a drink on me!