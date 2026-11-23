The HockeyBuzz Canada Cup is starting to get very interesting, with the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers tied atop the standings with seven points each. Montreal holds the tiebreaker with a 3-0-1 record and a +3 goal differential, compared to Edmonton's 3-1-1 record and +1. Both teams have three regulation wins. The Oilers have played one more Cup game, giving Montreal a slight advantage in games remaining. Ottawa may be the team to watch, however. The Senators are a perfect 2-0 with four points and have played only two qualifying games. Toronto, Winnipeg and Vancouver are all sitting at four points, but the Maple Leafs have already played seven games. That leaves them very little room to make up ground.

Tonight's Canada Cup matchup between the Calgary Flames and Ottawa Senators could have a major impact on the standings. Ottawa has a chance to remain undefeated and move within one point of Montreal and Edmonton with a victory. Calgary enters at 1-2 with two points and desperately needs a win to stay within striking distance of the leaders. The Flames have played only three Cup games, so there's still time to recover. The Senators, meanwhile, have the opportunity to make a serious statement in this competition. With only the first two meetings between each pair of Canadian teams counting, every game matters, and tonight's matchup could tell us quite a bit about whether Ottawa is a legitimate threat to win the inaugural HockeyBuzz Canada Cup.