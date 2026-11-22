The Flyers came home with two road wins after rallying in Ottawa and beating Montréal 4–3. Now I want to see who Rick Tocchet sends out when the Flyers are up a goal. Is Matvei Michkov on the ice to help keep the puck in the other end? Toronto has the opposite problem. The Leafs led Columbus 3–1 and lost 4–3, two nights after letting a lead slip against Los Angeles. Before I get into who the Leafs might trade, I want to know who can win them the next shift after they give up a goal.