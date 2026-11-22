The Flyers came home with two road wins after rallying in Ottawa and beating Montréal 4–3. Now I want to see who Rick Tocchet sends out when the Flyers are up a goal. Is Matvei Michkov on the ice to help keep the puck in the other end? Toronto has the opposite problem. The Leafs led Columbus 3–1 and lost 4–3, two nights after letting a lead slip against Los Angeles. Before I get into who the Leafs might trade, I want to know who can win them the next shift after they give up a goal.
Meanwhile...Out West...
Nathan MacKinnon’s revised 12-week timeline changes the conversation in Colorado. I’d watch who takes the tough starts at center and who gets his minutes on the first power play. Those are two different jobs, and the Avs may need two different answers. Meanwhile, St. Louis scored nine against New Jersey and gave up six. With Edmonton coming in tonight, I’m curious how much of that offense holds up if the Blues have to spend more of the game defending McDavid and Draisaitl.