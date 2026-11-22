Leafs Recall Aatu Raty from the Marlies Ahead of Practice

The Toronto Maple Leafs are adding a fresh look to the mix, calling up forward Aatu Raty from the Toronto Marlies ahead of today’s practice.

For a team always looking to fine-tune its depth down the middle, bringing up the young Finnish center is an intriguing move. Raty brings a well-rounded, responsible two-way game to the ice, combining solid instincts in the defensive zone with the offensive upside to chip in when given the chance. His ability to handle responsibilities at center gives the coaching staff some welcome flexibility as they evaluate their lineup options.