Leafs Recall Aatu Raty from the Marlies Ahead of Practice
The Toronto Maple Leafs are adding a fresh look to the mix, calling up forward Aatu Raty from the Toronto Marlies ahead of today’s practice.
For a team always looking to fine-tune its depth down the middle, bringing up the young Finnish center is an intriguing move. Raty brings a well-rounded, responsible two-way game to the ice, combining solid instincts in the defensive zone with the offensive upside to chip in when given the chance. His ability to handle responsibilities at center gives the coaching staff some welcome flexibility as they evaluate their lineup options.
Getting him on the ice with the big club today allows Raty to immediately get up to speed with the systems and build chemistry with his linemates. Whether this recall turns into a short-term look or an extended stay in Toronto, it’s a prime opportunity for Raty to show he belongs at the NHL level.