The Montreal Canadiens have acquired veteran center Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings in a blockbuster trade. With with Larkin, who carries an $8.7 million cap hit through 2030-31, Montreal receives Detroit’s 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round selection.
Les Canadiens ont fait l'acquisition de l'attaquant Dylan Larkin, du choix de deuxième tour en 2028 et de troisième tour en 2027 de Detroit en échange de l'attaquant Kirby Dach, du gardien Samuel Montembeault, des droits de l'attaquant Michael Hage, d'un choix de premier tour en… pic.twitter.com/3rO3fWuxIl— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 23, 2026
In return, the Red Wings land a hefty package of young talent and draft capital: forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Sam Montembeault, top prospect Michael Hage, first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, a 2027 second-rounder, and a 2028 fourth-rounder.
The move ends a lengthy standoff in Detroit, where Larkin had been sitting out since late October, while giving Montreal a proven top-six pivot.
Ek's Notes.,,
Amazing trade for the Red Wings and Habs... It really was looking like all was lost when it came to Larkin.... I wrote alot about the Red Wings desire to get Hage, but I honestly thought it would come in the Edvinsson trade. No one expected Larkin to say yes to Montreal.... Montreal gets a great #2 center and this makes then the strongest team up the middle in the East. For a player they had to trade....this return is a haul...