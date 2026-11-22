Amazing trade for the Red Wings and Habs... It really was looking like all was lost when it came to Larkin.... I wrote alot about the Red Wings desire to get Hage, but I honestly thought it would come in the Edvinsson trade. No one expected Larkin to say yes to Montreal.... Montreal gets a great #2 center and this makes then the strongest team up the middle in the East. For a player they had to trade....this return is a haul...