The best game on Saturday’s slate might be the first one. Edmonton visits Carolina at 1 p.m. ET, and they come in with the NHL’s two best points percentages. Edmonton took the first WHA Legacy Cup meeting 6–5 in a shootout, but all four of my models have Carolina in the rematch. I want to see how long the Canes can keep McDavid and Draisaitl defending before either gets a clean look off the rush.
The late game I’m circling is Seattle at San Jose at 10 p.m. ET, their first Pacific Cup meeting. Berkly Catton just scored his first NHL hat trick, and I’m more interested in what Seattle does with his line next than whether he scores again tonight. Does he get the puck through the middle with room to make a play, or does San Jose make him start every shift digging it out along the boards?