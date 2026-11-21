The best game on Saturday’s slate might be the first one. Edmonton visits Carolina at 1 p.m. ET, and they come in with the NHL’s two best points percentages. Edmonton took the first WHA Legacy Cup meeting 6–5 in a shootout, but all four of my models have Carolina in the rematch. I want to see how long the Canes can keep McDavid and Draisaitl defending before either gets a clean look off the rush.