Saturday is a big day for the HockeyBuzz Mini-Cups, with some fascinating matchups from the afternoon right through the late games. Edmonton visits Carolina aka Hartford at 1 PM ET in a battle between two of the NHL’s top teams, with the Oilers looking to avenge an earlier 6-5 shootout win by Carolina? Actually, Edmonton won that first meeting, making this an opportunity for the Hurricanes to even the score in the WHA Legacy Cup. And don't overlook Seattle visiting San Jose at 10 PM in the Pacific Cup