The NHL's Vanishing Center: Fewer Than Half the League Has a Real No. 1

Even counting the injured, only 15 teams have a legit top-line center and just two have three who can score. The next Gretzky may be playing defense.

By E· November 21, 2026

Every general manager says the same thing at the deadline: you win down the middle. If that's true, most of the league is losing before the puck drops. Take every team's current depth chart, add back the centers who are hurt, and line it all up against this season's production, and you find a league that is badly short of real centers.

I set the bar where it belongs. A legit No. 1 center is a center scoring at a point-per-game pace or better over at least 15 games. A center who can actually score is anyone down the middle producing at 0.70 points per game or better over at least 10 games, which works out to roughly a 57-point pace over 82 games. That isn't elite. It's just a center you don't have to hide. And to be fair to every team, injured centers count. If your star is on the shelf, he still counts.

Only 15 teams pass the No. 1 test

Even with injured players included, 17 of 32 teams don't have a point-per-game center. Here are the 15 that do:





Only two teams have two point-per-game centers: Edmonton with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and Anaheim wit Carlsson and Mikael Granlund. Look at who's missing. Minnesota, Vancouver, Tampa Bay, the Rangers, Pittsburgh, Boston and Florida, all teams built to win now, have no point-per-game center even with their injured guys counted. Aleksander Barkov has played two games. Dylan Larkin was at 0.60 before he went down.

Even counting every injured center in the league, only two teams have three who can score.

Depth down the middle is basically extinct

This is where it gets ugly. Count every center on every roster, healthy or hurt, and only two teams have three who can score. Edmonton has McDavid, Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Boston has Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm and the injured James Hagens, and it gets there with volume, not stars. Ten teams have two. Fourteen have one. Six have none at all: Buffalo, Calgary, Columbus, Detroit, Florida and Philadelphia.

Across the league, 148 centers are in a lineup or on the injured list. Only 41 of them are producing at a 0.70 pace. That's not even two per team. Even Sidney Crosby is at 0.67. Several teams are getting by with converted wingers in the middle, like Alex Laferriere in LA, Trevor Zegras in Philadelphia and Vincent Trocheck on Utah's top line. Meanwhile, natural centers like Jake Guentzel, Tage Thompson, Steven Stamkos and Logan Cooley are being used on the wing because their teams need the scoring there more.

That's why every rumor board looks the same. Everyone wants a second-line center, and almost nobody has one to trade.

The Quinn Hughes theory

Here's my theory. A generation ago, the most creative kid on every rink in Canada wanted to be Wayne Gretzky or Mario Lemieux. If you could see the ice and handle the puck, you played center, because that's where the game ran through. Today, that kid wants to be Quinn Hughes or Cale Makar. The playmaker has moved back to the blue line.

The numbers back it up. Two of the league's top five scorers are defensemen: Evan Bouchard with 37 points and Quinn Hughes with 34. Ten of the top 50 scorers are defensemen, as many as the left wings. Makar has 23 points in 19 games. Lane Hutson, Matthew Schaefer and Adam Fox are all at 24.

The clearest sign: even with injured centers counted, a defenseman has outscored every center on the roster for 12 teams. Hughes leads Minnesota over Joel Eriksson Ek. Hutson tops Suzuki in Montreal. Schaefer is ahead of Horvat on the Island. Fox leads Mika Zibanejad in New York. Roman Josi leads Nashville, Zach Werenski leads Columbus, and Owen Power leads Buffalo. Seth Jones in Florida, Moritz Seider in Detroit, Erik Karlsson over Evgeni Malkin in Pittsburgh, Mikhail Sergachev in Utah and John Carlson in Tampa Bay round it out. That's more than a third of the league where the best offensive player at the two premium positions is a defenseman.

The modern game rewards this. Activated defensemen run the power play from the top, carry the puck through the neutral zone, and start the rush from their own end, which used to be the center's job. Coaches teach it, highlight packages celebrate it, and young players copy what they see. Skilled kids who would have been centers in 1990 are now 5-foot-10 puck movers playing 25 minutes on the back end.

What it means