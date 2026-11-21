Tocchet Shakes Up the Middle: Barkey Gets Martone and Tippett, Zegras Drops to the Fourth Line as Flyers Chase Third Straight Win in Montreal

By Eklund

MONTREAL — Two days after one of the wildest wins in recent franchise history, the Philadelphia Flyers will walk into the Bell Centre on Saturday night with a new look down the middle and a chance to win three games in a row.

Denver Barkey moves up from the fourth line to center Porter Martone and Owen Tippett. Trevor Zegras, whose production has dried up over the last three weeks, goes the other way. He drops to the fourth line alongside Sean Couturier and Noel Acciari.

Puck drop is 7 p.m. ET.

Barkey Earned This

Barkey was promoted because of how he's played lately, not to shake things up. The 21-year-old has four goals and seven points in his last 10 games, and he's a plus-2 in that stretch. All four of his goals this season have come since November 1. That includes a two-goal night in Columbus on November 14, when the Flyers won 4-3, and goals against Minnesota and Calgary earlier in the month.

He has 11 points (4G, 7A) in 21 games while averaging only 14:36 of ice time, mostly in a bottom-six role and on the second power-play unit. Two of his four goals have come with the man advantage.

The obvious concern is the faceoff circle. Barkey is winning just 36.2 percent of his draws this season, and the coaching staff will have to decide how much they trust him on defensive-zone starts against a Montreal team that can hurt you. Barkey is not a natural center, so hisgame has never been about winning draws, though. He's a north-south forechecker who gets pucks back. That's exactly what this line needs.

A Chance to Get Martone Going

The other half of this decision is about Porter Martone.

The 20-year-old rookie has three goals and nine points in 25 games. He hasn't scored in 10 straight, with three assists over that stretch. He's still getting shots to the net, 17 of them in those 10 games, and he's averaging 14:12 a night, so it isn't a lack of effort or opportunity. The puck just hasn't gone in.

Barkey and Martone have chemistry. The two connected earlier this season, including a Barkey goal that Martone set up. Putting the energetic Barkey in the middle should give Martone a center who goes to the hard areas and wins the loose pucks that turn into Martone's chances.

Tippett Is Heating Up

Owen Tippett is coming into this game hot. He has goals in back-to-back games....

Tippett leads the team's forwards in shots per game. He has 44 shots in 19 games, and his four goals undersell how often he's been getting looks. With Barkey retrieving pucks and Martone as a second shooting threat, Tippett should get more chances off the rush, which is where his speed and release are most dangerous.

The Zegras Problem

Trevor Zegras has 15 points (5G, 10A) in 25 games. not awful.....but the trend is the problem. Over his last 10 games, Zegras has one goal and one assist, and he's a minus-6. He hasn't had a point in three straight games, and his minus-11 for the season is tied for the second-worst mark on the team.

His ice time has already been dropping. He played 20:01 against Edmonton on November 15. He played 15:24 against Buffalo, then just 12:50 in Ottawa, where he had one shot on goal. He's still averaging 18:07 for the season, but the coaching staff has clearly been sending a message, and it's getting louder.

There's also a positive way to look at the move. Zegras now plays with two of the most responsible forwards on the roster. Couturier is winning 59.2 percent of his faceoffs, and Acciari is at 51.5 percent. Between them, they can take a lot of the defensive load off Zegras. That lets him focus on simple, direct plays without worrying about what happens if a high-risk play goes wrong.

Zegras has always played his best hockey with confidence and space to create. The fourth line won't give him as much space, but it might help him rebuild his confidence. Couturier has eight points (1G, 7A) in 25 games and knows what it's like to be moved around the lineup. Some fourth-line shifts that end with the puck in the offensive zone could be exactly what Zegras needs.

How he responds will matter. A player of Zegras' skill level won't stay on the fourth line long if he starts producing. If he doesn't, questions about his fit here will get harder to ignore.

Riding the Momentum from Ottawa

The Flyers come in on a two-game winning streak. The second win was one fans will remember for a while.

They trailed the Senators 5-2 early in the third period Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre and came back to win 6-5 in overtime. According to NHL.com, it was the seventh three-goal, third-period comeback win in Flyers history, and the first since March 29, 2021, against Buffalo. Konecny had four points (1G, 3A), York scored twice, and Woll made 21 saves.

The win came after the Flyers beat Buffalo 4-3 at home on Tuesday. Philadelphia is now 4-1-1 in its last six games and 5-3-2 in its last 10.

The comeback didn't hide everything, though. Ottawa outshot the Flyers 11-3 in the second period, and Philadelphia went from 18:25 of the first period until 16:01 of the second without a shot on goal. Head coach Rick Tocchet was blunt afterward and told reporters that the second period was "one of our worst periods." The Flyers can't count on stealing many games like that.

The Bigger Picture

Even with the recent run, the Flyers are 8-11-6 with 22 points. They're fifth in the Metropolitan Division and 11th in the Eastern Conference. The numbers explain why. Philadelphia has scored 63 goals and allowed 85 in 25 games, a minus-22 goal differential. They're scoring about 2.5 goals per game and allowing about 3.4, and nobody makes the playoffs with that gap.

They're 4-6-3 on the road this season.

Scouting the Canadiens

Montreal is one of the better teams in the East this season. The Canadiens are 14-5-4 with 32 points, second in the Atlantic Division and third in the conference. They're 6-2-2 in their last 10 and on a two-game winning streak of their own, after a 3-2 win in New Jersey on Wednesday and a 2-1 overtime win in Carolina on Thursday. Two serious wins against very hot teams. Its Saturday Night in Canada, so they should be fired up and not affected like teams sometimes are after winning on the road and returning home..

Also Montreal is playing its third game in four nights. The Flyers, meanwhile, have had Friday off.

The Canadiens' numbers also have one oddity. They've been much better on the road (9-2-1) than at home (5-3-3). The Bell Centre has been friendlier to visiting teams than usual this year.

Philadelphia's main concern is Montreal's top players. Cole Caufield leads the team with 12 goals and has 20 points in 23 games on 76 shots. Nick Suzuki has 20 points (9G, 11A) in only 17 games and is a plus-10. On the blue line, Lane Hutson leads the Canadiens with 24 points (5G, 19A) and plays 25:14 a night. If the Flyers' defense gives him time and space, he'll make them pay.

Montreal has depth scoring too. Josh Anderson has eight goals, while Alex Newhook and Zachary Bolduc have six apiece. Juraj Slafkovsky has 14 points, 12 of them assists.

In goal, rookie Jacob Fowler has been the story. He's 10-2-2 with a 2.19 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage and two shutouts. Jakub Dobes (4-3-2, 3.60, .864) is the other option. With Montreal finishing a back-to-back, keep an eye on who starts.

For the Flyers, Woll is 5-6-2 with a 3.08 GAA and .892 save percentage. Dan Vladar is 3-5-4 with a 3.31 GAA and .877 save percentage. Both need to start stealing some games here. Tonight will be Vladar.

Keys to the Game

Start on time. The Flyers can't spot a good team three goals again and expect to come back. Montreal will be tired from its schedule, and a strong first period could take advantage of that.

Contain Hutson. Forecheck him hard, finish checks and make him turn around on retrievals. The Barkey line's energy will be useful here.

Michkov needs to keep producing. Matvei Michkov leads the Flyers with 11 goals and 19 points, five of them on the power play. Montreal's special teams have to respect him, and the Flyers need him to keep finishing.

Watch the Zegras line. If the Zegras-Couturier-Acciari line can hold its own and produce a little, the Flyers' depth suddenly looks a lot better.

The Bottom Line

The line changes make sense. Barkey has earned more minutes, Martone needs a spark, Tippett is hot and Zegras needs to reset. Whether the moves work will be clear by the end of the night.