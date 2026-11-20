Simon Edvinsson Wants Out of Detroit. But Is He Willing to Lose an Entire Season?

By Eklund | HockeyBuzz | November 20, 2026

There is a very strange game of chicken going on in Detroit right now. And I'm starting to believe that neither side is entirely sure how this ends.

Simon Edvinsson doesn't appear to want to play for the Detroit Red Wings anymore. And increasingly, the feeling is that the Red Wings are going to have to trade him.

But here's the problem.

Edvinsson is running out of time. And unlike most players trying to force their way out of a city, he has a deadline that could cost him an entire NHL season.

December 1. At 5 PM Eastern.

That's when Edvinsson needs to have an NHL contract signed and registered with any NHL team if he wants to play in the league this season. If that deadline passes, he's done in the NHL for 2026-27. He won't pass go or collect an NHL salary this season. He won't play another NHL game until next year. And Detroit will still own his rights. And Groundhog Day will continue...

That's an enormous gamble for a 23-year-old defenseman who should be entering some of the most important years of his career.

This Is Looking Less Like a Contract Dispute

Originally, you could look at this situation as a pretty straightforward disagreement over money. I've been very clear that I think the trade needs to go to $10 million and I have no idea why they're not doing that... if some other team had signed him to an offer sheet Detroit would match anything. $13 million even. so what's the game we're playing exactly?

The fact that he hasn't signed an offer sheet tells you a lot because he knows that Detroit would match and then he would be a Red Wing. Which just a few months ago, he was fine with. He voluntarily showed up at camp and played without a contract....since then things have gone terribly awry.

Detroit wants to control its salary structure....and has a put an interim general manager into terrible position.

Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has repeatedly maintained that he wants to sign Edvinsson. And I understand why. We're talking about a 6-foot-6 defenseman who can skate, move the puck, and potentially play a major role on an NHL blue line for the next decade. These players are extremely difficult to find.

Detroit invested a sixth-overall draft pick in Edvinsson in 2021. The organization has spent years developing him. Giving him away for less than his value would be a terrible outcome.

But there's another side to this.

What exactly is Detroit gaining by keeping a player who apparently doesn't want to be there?

Sure, the Red Wings can hold their ground. They can refuse to trade him. They can let December 1 come and go. And technically, they'll still have his rights.

But they'll also have a valuable asset sitting outside the NHL for an entire season. That's hardly a victory. And as the deadline gets closer, interested teams know Detroit is under increasing pressure to do something. The return in a potential trade could actually get worse.

Who Blinks First?

This is where things get crazy.

Edvinsson's camp has to believe Detroit will eventually decide that getting something valuable in a trade is better than getting nothing from the player this season.

Detroit, meanwhile, may believe Edvinsson will eventually decide that sacrificing an entire NHL season is simply too expensive.

My Feeling? A Trade Is Becoming the Most Likely Outcome

I have a difficult time believing that either side truly wants this to end with Edvinsson sitting out an entire NHL season. And I have an equally difficult time believing that this relationship can simply return to normal after everything that has happened. That's why I believe a trade is becoming increasingly likely.

But I wouldn't completely rule out Detroit holding firm until the very last moment. Horcoff hs been told his job is on the line...The Red Wings don't want to establish a precedent that young players can force their way out simply by refusing to sign. And Edvinsson clearly doesn't want to give up the leverage he believes he has.

The dangerous part is that both sides may believe the other side will blink first.

December 1 is only eleven days away.

Somebody has to make a decision.

Because if nobody does, everyone loses..