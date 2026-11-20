It's safe to say that it's been a busy season on and off the ice for several Montreal Canadiens prospects. The Canadiens' prospect pool is flush with talent thanks to Kent Hughes and the team's scouting staff, who have played big roles in helping rebuild the organization.

On the ice, prospects like Michael Hage (University of Michigan - NCAA) and Luke Mittelstadt (Laval Rocket - AHL) lead their respective leagues in points, with Alexander Zharovsky off to a strong start to his second year in the KHL, registering 23 points in 27 games.

Meanwhile off the ice, as mentioned, it's been quite busy for a few members of the Montreal Canadiens prospect pool. Less than two weeks ago, forward prospect Makar Khanin was traded in the VHL, which is Russia's equivalent to the American Hockey League. Then on Thursday evening, another Canadiens prospect was on the move, this time heading to the hosts of the 2027 Memorial Cup - the Guelph Storm.

Montreal Canadiens Prospect Traded to 2027 Memorial Cup Host Guelph Storm

In an article on the team's website yesterday, the Guelph Storm announced that they've acquired Montreal Canadiens forward prospect Wesley Royston from the Owen Sound Attack. It marks the second time in a little over a year that Royston has been traded in the OHL, with Owen Sound acquiring him from the Erie Otters last October.

Going the other way is a trio of draft picks - a second rounder in 2030, a third rounder in 2028 and a conditional fourth rounder in 2029. According to Owen Sound Attack reporter Greg Cowan, the Attack will receive that conditional pick if Wesley Royston plays at least one game as an overage player.

"Wes has been a great member of our organization, and we want to thank him for his hard work, dedication and contributions during his time in Owen Sound. We wish him nothing but success as he continues his hockey career." Owen Sound Attack General Manager Tyler Nother said on Thursday.

The move gives Guelph a bit more bite and snarl in their lineup, something they're going to need as they hope for a long playoff run before hosting the 2027 Memorial Cup starting on May 20th.

"Wesley is a power forward who skates extremely well and plays the game very physical. He has shown in the past his ability to score. We believe that he will be an excellent addition to our group." Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett said.

Royston, who was selected sixth round of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens, brings 188 games of OHL experience to the Guelph Storm. During his time with both the Otters and Attack, the Oro-Medonte, Ontario native has put up 56 points (33 goals, 23 assists), a whopping 210 penalty minutes and is a minus-31.

Speaking after the trade was made official, Royston shared that he's really looking forward to the opportunity to play for the Guelph Storm, who currently sit atop both the Western Conference and OHL standings with a 17-4-0-0 record through 21 games.

"I’m excited for the opportunity to join the Storm, especially knowing some of the guys already. It’s a great group, and I’m looking forward to being part of it." Royston said.

Since early June, the Guelph Storm have done quite a bit to revamp their roster in order to contend for OHL and Memorial Cup titles. GM George Burnett has added Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Ethan Czata from the Niagara IceDogs; New York Islanders prospect Vladimir Dravecky from the Brantford Bulldogs; Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Owen Griffin from the Oshawa Generals; Chicago Blackhawks prospect Ryan Roobroeck from the Niagara IceDogs; Ben Hrebik from the Barrie Colts and New York Rangers prospect Evan Passmore from the Barrie Colts.

The Storm say that Wesley Royston is expected to make his debut for the club tonight as they welcome the reigning Eastern Conference champion Barrie Colts to The Sleeman Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:07 pm ET.



