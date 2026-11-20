Smoke and Mirrors or Sundin Era Connection? Dissecting Howard Berger’s Jim Hiller Rumor

After another loss, extending their winless streak to eight games, the rumblings are turning into screams. But, leave it to Toronto sports media to turn another quiet Friday afternoon into a circus.

If you thought the noise surrounding the Maple Leafs couldn't get any louder, you were wrong. Today former Fan 590 and Hockey Buzz reporter Howard Berger dropped a post on X that has caught the attention of Maple Leafs fans:

"BREAKING: Told that Hiller will likely be replaced after tomorrow night’s game vs. Columbus. I’m hearing Boudreau’s name as an interim. But, I’m not sure."

BREAKING: Told that Hiller will likely be replaced after tomorrow night’s game vs. #Columbus. I’m hearing Boudreau’s name as an interim. But, I’m not sure. #Leafs #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/FAF9prn9gd — Howard Berger (@Berger_BYTES) November 20, 2026

If you’ve followed Howard Berger for any length of time, your initial reaction to that post is likely to roll your eyes and with good reason.

The Checkered Track Record

Let’s call a spade a spade and get the obvious out into the open. Before anything else it’s important to note that Howard Berger’s track record as an insider is questionable on a good day.

Since leaving The Fan 590 back in 2011 and moving to his own platform, Berger has developed a reputation of throwing shit against the wall and hoping something sticks. That reputation dates all the way back to 2007 when Berger was accused of creating an erroneous report about a comment made between Sean Avery and Jason Blake during warm ups, which resulted in Avery threatening to sue for libel. Since then Howard has floated plenty of rumors and reports with the classic “nothing confirmed” safety net built right in.

If someone starts a rumor off with ‘Breaking’ but finishes it off with ‘I’m not sure’ you have every right to be skeptical and want to take it with a grain of salt. Right now, Berger is alone when it comes to this report, but as we saw with Steve Simmons earlier this year, even a broken clock is right twice a day. No other media outlet is currently reporting similar and Eklund hasn’t heard any similar reports.

The Mats Sundin Connection

There is one element of this entire process that can’t be overlooked however and it’s the only reason you can't completely laugh this off and write it off as ‘classic Howard’.

If we were still living through the Lou Lamoriello, Kyle Dubas or Brad Treliving eras, everyone could easily brush a Berger report right off without question. Those front offices operated much differently and Berger definitely wasn't on their speed dial.

Today’s Leafs front office though is a little different, and it has a single tie to Howard Berger’s heyday: Mats Sundin.

Before he was the polarizing blogger he is today, Berger was the guy traveling on the team charters and covering the Maple Leafs for over 15 seasons. Berger was the reporter who broke the Wendel Clark for Mats Sundin trade back in 1994. He spent almost the entire Sundin era in the locker room, at home and on the road. Over this time he built relationships with the players and staff alike.

With Sundin now sitting as a member of the management group alongside GM John Chayka, those old school contacts may suddenly matter again. One thing has and always will be true, hockey people talk. Especially to guys they’ve known for 30 years. Now of course this doesn't mean Sundin himself is texting Berger the team’s plans. If even a whisper about a potential coaching change is going to leak out, is it crazy to think it might somehow land in the lap of a guy who covered the Sundin Leafs for a decade and a half.

Does the Move Actually Make Sense?

Now, let’s put the source aside for just a second and just look at the message itself

Despite getting a vote of confidence from his General Manager, Jim Hiller is clearly on the hot seat. The Leafs keep finding ways to lose, the body language isn’t positive and Chayka and Sundin are seeing the season slip away before Thanksgiving. If management decides they have to pull the plug after tomorrow night's game against the Blue Jackets, bringing in someone like Bruce Boudreau as an interim head coach makes a lot of sense.

Boudreau has made it clear, the Toronto job is one he’s always coveted and he knows what it means to wear the Maple Leaf on his chest.

Boudreau is the perfect short term spark plug. He’s a Toronto guy, he’s a players' coach who knows how to get an underperforming roster to loosen up and score goals, and he doesn't require a multi-year commitment. If the goal is just to stop the bleeding and possibly save the season while Chayka and Sundin figure out the long-term plan behind the bench, Boudreau is about as logical an interim option as you’re going to find.

The Verdict

Until someone else confirms it or until we see what happens after the game against Columbus tomorrow night, I will treat this with healthy skepticism. Berger’s track record over the last decade hasn’t earned him any good will.

At the same time don't be shocked if there is some real smoke here, which could be entirely coincidental. The Leafs are desperate and while the Sundin Era connections are back in the building, and in Toronto, when frustration hits this level, a coaching change often isn’t far behind.

So I ask, is Howard tapped back into the building thanks to the Sundin connection, or is this just another swing and a miss? Only time will tell.



