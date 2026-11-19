Kings–Leafs at 7 p.m. ET is my Buzzgame of the Night. Both teams are under .500, and Toronto is shaking up its lines: Gavin McKenna moves up to skate with John Tavares, while William Nylander moves to the third line after five games without a point. Our picks are split right down the middle...Buzztron 3000 and More Ek’s Factors take Toronto, while Key Ek’s and Buzztron 4000 take L.A.