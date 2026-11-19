Kings–Leafs at 7 p.m. ET is my Buzzgame of the Night. Both teams are under .500, and Toronto is shaking up its lines: Gavin McKenna moves up to skate with John Tavares, while William Nylander moves to the third line after five games without a point. Our picks are split right down the middle...Buzztron 3000 and More Ek’s Factors take Toronto, while Key Ek’s and Buzztron 4000 take L.A.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay at 7:30 p.m. ET is the game I’d circle for pure hockey. Connor McDavid and Nikita Kucherov are the headliners, but I want to see how both teams handle the minutes when those guys are off the ice. Edmonton is expected to be without Ryan Nugent-Hopkins again, and Tampa is missing Brandon Hagel. Key Ek’s favors Edmonton, Buzztron 3000 takes Tampa, and Buzztron 4000 calls it a tie.