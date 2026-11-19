Two undefeated teams face off tonight in the Class of ’67 Cup as the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-0) host the St. Louis Blues (1-0). The Penguins have already picked up six points in the Cup standings, but the Blues have played two fewer games. This is the first of two meetings that will count towards the Class of ’67 Cup this season.
Meanwhile, we are officially debuting the HockeyBuzz Pacific Cup tonight as the Vancouver Canucks (1-2) visit the Seattle Kraken (0-0). The Pacific Cup features five teams along the West Coast: Vancouver, Seattle, San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles. The Kraken are playing their first qualifying game, and the Canucks have a chance to get back to .500 in the Cup standings. I really love the potential for some great rivalries in this Cup…