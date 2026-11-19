It was a night of new sweaters but unfortunately same looking special teams as the Devils debuted their Hometown Remix garb on Wednesday night in Newark. The very crisp, or "clean" (as the kids say) black jerseys were on full display for the first time in NHL game action.

While the jerseys I'm told absolutely pop in person, one thing that didn't pop yet again was the Devils special teams. The penalty kill continues to be abysmal although the overall season numbers will bump up a bit after going 75% last night. The power play on the other hand, just cant find the back of the net. On both PK and PP they show glimpses yet lack execution. Are their internal fixes? Maybe...

As far as the power play goes, many mention swapping the booming shot of Dougie Hamilton in on PP1, and bumping Luke Hughes to PP2. While I agree as far as another shooter is concerned, I don't trust Hamilton to hold pucks, make as many deceptive/crisp passes as Luke does nor show the escapability on the blue line when pressured. A pressured Hamilton could lead to a lot of short handed chances for opponents and the only thing worse than not scoring on the PP is giving one up. Eventually pucks will go in for these guys. There's too much talent for it to not, and if it doesn't there's a re-enforcement coming July 1st...

On the kill the Devils really don't have that shut down/imposing body that can anchor the unit. Brett Pesce is amazing, but he lacks the net front presence. This is another area in which Anton Silaev will pay major dividends. Huge body, long reach, and the skating ability to win races to loose pucks. If this PK can't get it right, the young Silaev may have to find his way into the lineup even when the corps is healthy.

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