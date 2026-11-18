When the Detroit Red Wings brought up forward Brian Smith from the junior Hamilton Tiger Cubs on an amateur tryout in February 1958, the hole in the Detroit lineup was a significant one.

Gordie Howe was injured.

Howe suffered rib cartilage damage in a late-January game at Boston. He was sandwiched in a body check by Bruins defenseman Leo Boivin and forward Real Chevrefils.

Smith, who died Wednesday at the age of 88, and fellow junior Murray Oliver were summoned from Hamilton. In his NHL debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 1, 1958, 20-year-old left-winger Smith skated on a line with Detroit captain Alex Delvecchio and Bob Bailey, and drew rave reviews.

"He was unawed by his NHL foes," reported the Detroit News. "Proved adept at digging up the puck and demonstrated a powerful, accurate shot."

Smith would play three more games on an amateur tryout, and the Red Wings felt they really had themselves a player for the future.

"We believe Smith is a real comer," Detroit GM Jack Adams said.

Smith Saw Two More Tours With Red Wings

Unfortunately, in his pro debut season with the WHL Edmonton Flyers, Smith suffered a serious knee injury. It not only ended his season after 20 games, but also threatened to halt Smith's NHL career.

Smith got off to a fast start during the 1959-60 season. He had 13 goals with the AHL Hershey Bears when he was summoned to Detroit in January. In his first game back with Detroit, Smith beat Chicago Blackhawks goalie Glenn Hall on January 13, 1960, for his first NHL goal.

"Brian Smith was impressive at Chicago," Red Wings coach Sid Abel told the Detroit Free Press. "If he continues to bull his way along the boards and bump opposing forwards when he's checking back, instead of just trying to sweep the puck away from them, he'll clinch his place as a regular."

Smith did finish the 1960-61 season in Detroit. He would tally 2-5-7 totals in 31 games.