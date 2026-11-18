Boston at Detroit is the one that jumps out to me. Boston wins the full factor count by a single vote, 15–14, but Key Ek gives the Bruins a much clearer edge, 16–9. Buzztron 3000 goes the other way and takes Detroit, 53–15. The 4000 beta comes back to Boston, 9–6. That’s the game I want to watch first... the answer changes depending on what you put the most weight on.
The other two games are where the models agree. New Jersey is the strongest consensus pick against Montreal. Key Ek has the Devils 19–4, and the 4000 beta scores it 17–0. Colorado also gets every pick against Utah, although the full factor count is closer at 16–12. So if you’re looking for the clearest agreement on tonight’s card, I’d point to New Jersey.