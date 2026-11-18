Boston at Detroit is the one that jumps out to me. Boston wins the full factor count by a single vote, 15–14, but Key Ek gives the Bruins a much clearer edge, 16–9. Buzztron 3000 goes the other way and takes Detroit, 53–15. The 4000 beta comes back to Boston, 9–6. That’s the game I want to watch first... the answer changes depending on what you put the most weight on.