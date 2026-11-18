Simon Edvinsson and the Red Wings Are Running Out of Time

I talked to a GM yesterday who isn’t directly connected to the situation. He was adamant: “The Red Wings are going to sign Simon Edvinsson or move him before December 1. I’d still bet on a deal that keeps him in Detroit.”

Edvinsson is a restricted free agent. He has until 5 p.m. ET on December 1 to sign if he wants to play in the NHL this season. Detroit keeps his rights if the deadline passes.

Any team that trades for him has to get the contract done on the same clock. Detroit may have quietly given other teams permission to talk contract with Edvinsson ahead of a trade. If that permission still hasn’t come by now...

Detroit interim GM Shawn Horcoff still wants to sign Edvinsson, but he has to listen to calls. Agent JP Barry says they’re talking daily. I imagine those calls go something like this...

“Hey, Shawn, it’s JP. It’s Wednesday. Will you pay Simon $10 million per season today?”

“No.”

“OK. Talk tomorrow. Have a great evening.”

All kidding aside... A shorter deal could get Edvinsson back on the ice and give both sides another season to figure out what a long-term commitment should cost. That feels probable... but first...

Let me sell you on Simon Edvinsson.

He’s 23, he’s 6-foot-6, and he can skate like a small, quick D-man. Watch him go back for a puck with a forechecker coming. He has the reach to get there first and the feet to turn away with possession. He makes smart plays and great first passes. Most importantly, he can play the point on the power play in the modern NHL. In Detroit, that’s Moritz Seider’s gig, but Edvinsson is more than capable.

Detroit took him sixth overall in 2021. He’s already played 175 NHL games and averaged 21:10 a night. He scored nine goals last season. If you’re buying, you’re getting a left-shot defenseman who can handle top-four minutes now and has time to grow into more. If you’re Detroit, ask yourself how much you’d have to pay to find someone who can do what he does alongside Seider.

Montreal

Last week I reported the Simon Edvinsson for Michael Hage possibility as an E4. Those talks are still very much alive as of this morning. Hage gives Detroit a legitimate center prospect with Dylan Larkin’s situation unresolved. Montreal gets a young defenseman who can handle tough minutes and move the puck. Hage is a VERY strong prospect and will be jumping to the NHL once his college season is over...

Boston

Still hearing interest from Boston... I can see Edvinsson growing into the kind of defenseman who takes hard matchups alongside Charlie McAvoy. I’d ask which young forwards the Bruins would actually put on the table. Detroit would also have to be OK with moving him within the division.

San Jose

San Jose might make the most sense to me. The Sharks could add a young defenseman who’ll be ready for big minutes as Macklin Celebrini and their young forwards hit their prime. San Jose has young talent that could get Detroit’s attention, and the Wings would only see Edvinsson a couple of times a year.

Philadelphia

The Flyers are lurking. Edvinsson could give them a left-shot defenseman who can get the puck out under pressure and play against good lines. At 23, he’d fit the age of the group they’re building around. The question for Danny Brière is whether he can put together a package Detroit likes without giving up one of the young forwards he’s counting on. If I’m Detroit, that’s exactly the kind of player I’m asking for.

Toronto

The Leafs might be getting worried, and they have every reason to check in. Edvinsson would give them a defenseman who can skate the puck out of trouble for years. What would Toronto give up that Detroit likes as much as Hage? Nylander or Marchenko? Remember... the Leafs would have to fit the new contract under the cap before the deadline.

Ek’s Take...

My gut says we’ll see a shorter deal in Detroit. It makes zero sense for Edvinsson to miss an NHL season. No one benefits from that. Some say he’s too mad to return to Detroit and could play in Sweden... I guess... but that would be for well under $1 million this season.

If he really is done with Detroit, Montreal is the first call I’d make, and San Jose is the team I’d watch most closely after that. The next thing I want to know is whether another team can agree with Edvinsson on a contract Detroit hasn’t been able to get done. I think there are teams that would go as high as $11 million per season.