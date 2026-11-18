Introducing the HockeyBuzz NHL Mini-Cup Series: Eight Cups Within a Season…

One of the things I've always loved about hockey is the history between certain teams. Unfortunately, with all the changes in divisional alignment and the expansion of the NHL over the years, some of those rivalries have lost a little of their significance.

So why not create something that brings some of that back?

Today, we are officially introducing the HockeyBuzz NHL Mini-Cup Series.

I've been working on this concept for a while now, and the more I've played around with it, the more I've fallen in love with the possibilities.

Essentially, we are creating eight separate tournaments within the NHL regular season. No additional games need to be played. We are simply giving certain regular-season games a little more meaning by creating a separate set of standings.

Here are our eight Mini-Cups:

The Original Six Cup

Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Montreal, NY Rangers, Toronto.

The 1967 Expansion Cup

Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Dallas (originally Minnesota).

The WHA Legacy Cup

Edmonton, Winnipeg, Colorado (Quebec), Carolina (Hartford).

The Southern Cup

Florida, Tampa Bay, Carolina, Dallas, Nashville.

The Canada Cup

Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver.

The New City Cup

Vegas, Seattle, Utah, Winnipeg.

The Norris Division Cup

Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, Toronto, Minnesota, Dallas.

The Patrick Division Cup

Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, NY Rangers, NY Islanders, Washington, New Jersey.

How does it work?

To keep the competition fair, we will only count the first two regular-season meetings between each pair of teams in a Cup. This means every team plays the same number of games within its respective tournament, regardless of the NHL's scheduling format.

A win is worth two points, and an overtime or shootout loss is worth one. The first tiebreaker will be head-to-head performance.

Some games will actually count towards multiple Cups. A Montreal/Toronto game, for example, could have implications in both the Original Six Cup and the Canada Cup.

Throughout the season, whenever there is a Mini-Cup game on the NHL schedule, we will highlight it here on HockeyBuzz and publish the updated standings.

And there's a historical element to all of this…

I've also built a system that allows us to go back through previous NHL seasons and retroactively award these Cups. I'm really curious to see which franchises have dominated these competitions over the last quarter-century.

Who has won the most Original Six Cups? Who has dominated Canada? How many times has a team that missed the Stanley Cup playoffs actually won one of our Mini-Cups?

There is something particularly fun about having a little extra rooting interest in a random Wednesday night in November.

And as someone who grew up watching Patrick Division hockey, I love the idea of seeing those standings again.

Obviously, none of these Cups will ever carry the significance of the Stanley Cup. But there's an awful lot of hockey played between October and April.

Why not give ourselves a few more things to root for along the way?

Welcome to the HockeyBuzz Mini-Cup Series.

Let the games begin…

And we have a game tonight!





Tonight is the first meeting between these teams this season. It also marks the 100th anniversary of Detroit's first NHL game, which was played against Boston on November 18, 1926.

Standings So Far in the Original Six Cup.





WHO HAS WON THIS CUP OVER THE LAST TWENTY YEARS?

Despite not knowing the were competing in this, We ran the numbers for the Yearly Champs...

(using only the seasons where each team met at least twice)

2025-26 Boston

2024-25 NY Rangers

2023-24 Montreal

2022-23 Boston

2021-22 NY Rangers

2019-20 Chicago

2018-19 Toronto

2017-18 Toronto

2016-17 Chicago

2015-16 Montreal

2014-15 Montreal

2013-14 Boston

2011-12 Chicago

2010-11 Detroit

2009-10 Detroit

2008-09 Montreal

2006-07 Detroit







