Several former Montreal Canadiens hit the free agent market back in early July and as the season began, many of them remained unsigned, looking for their next landing spot for the 2026-27 season.

The most notable former Montreal Canadiens that are still available include Patrik Laine, Jonathan Drouin (expected to sign in Switzerland's National League), Tanner Pearson and Jeff Petry. While those four ponder what's next, another ex-Montreal Canadien has finally found where he'll be suiting up for the next three years.

Former Montreal Canadiens Forward Returns to KHL After 9 Seasons in the NHL

After spending the last nine seasons in the National Hockey League, including a little more than half a season with the Montreal Canadiens, veteran forward Evgeny Dadonov has decided now is the time to return home to Russia.

In a post on the Kontential Hockey League's official X account on Tuesday, it was revealed that Evgeny Dadonov has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with 2025-26 Gagarin Cup runners-up AK Bars Kazan. Dadonov's new contract, which could potentially be the final one he signs in his professional hockey career, will take him to the age of 40.

"After 9 seasons in the NHL, Evgeny Dadonov returns home!" the KHL said on social media.

After 9 seasons in the NHL, Evgeny Dadonov returns home! pic.twitter.com/LnwLwuQ6kl — KHL (@khl_eng) November 17, 2026

AK Bars Kazan will be the fourth KHL club that Evgeny Dadonov has suited up for. He began his professional hockey career with Traktor Chelyabinsk before making the jump to North America in 2009 to play with the Florida Panthers, who selected him with the 71st overall pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

After spending time with the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes organizations, Dadonov, who was a restricted free agent at the time, returned to the KHL where he signed with Donbass Donetsk. He would go on to spend two seasons with Donbass Donetsk before moving SKA St. Petersburg for the next three years.

In 2016-17, Dadonov had a career-year with SKA St. Petersburg, finishing the season with the fourth-most goals (30) and fifth-most points (66) in the Kontinental Hockey League. He went on to add 19 points in 18 playoff games, helping SKA St. Petersburg win their second Gagarin Cup in three years. His strong season in St. Petersburg drew the attention of many NHL clubs and it was the Florida Panthers who ended up giving him another chance.

His return to the NHL began in a positive way, with three straight seasons of 25+ goals for the Florida Panthers. In the fall of 2020, Dadonov became an unrestricted free agent and signed with the Ottawa Senators. After just one season in Ottawa, Dadonov was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights for defenseman Nick Holden and a third round pick in 2022.

Much like his stint in Ottawa, Dadonov lasted just one season in Vegas before the Montreal Canadiens came calling. In June of 2022, the Canadiens acquired Dadonov from Vegas in exchange for Shea Weber's contract as the Hall of Famer was unable to continue his career following the 2021 Stanley Cup Final due to injury.

With a decline in production when compared to his three seasons in Florida, there wasn't a ton of pressure or expectation for Evgeny Dadonov in Montreal. In 50 games with the Canadiens, the Chelyabinsk native had 18 points (four goals, 14 assists), 16 penalty minutes and was a minus-ten.

The Canadiens were heading towards another year without playoff hockey amid their rebuild and turned their attention towards selling off their pending unrestricted free agents leading up to trade deadline, including Evgeny Dadonov, who was shipped to the Dallas Stars for fellow Russian forward Denis Gurianov.

Dadonov would go on to help Dallas reach the Western Conference Final in 2023, 2024 and 2025 before his time in The Lonestar State came to a close. On July 1st, 2025, Dadonov, who was an unrestricted free agent, signed what will more than likely be his final NHL contract. He returned to the Eastern Conference, signing a one-year deal worth $1 million USD with the New Jersey Devils.

His final season in the National Hockey League didn't go so well. Injury issues and plenty of games in the press box as a healthy scratch limited Dadonov to just 24 contests with the Devils, where he registered one goal, two penalty minutes and was a minus-six.

With his NHL days now behind him, Dadonov has his sights set on helping AK Bars Kazan, who are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, win their fourth Gagarin Cup in franchise history. The 37-year-old could make his AK Bars Kazan debut as early as Thursday, with the club set to face former NHLer Maxime Comtois & Spartak Moscow at 7:30 pm MSK (11:30 am ET).











