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The Law of Unintended Consequences: Are Flyers Fans Hurting the Players They're Trying to Defend?





A lot of Flyers fans have it in their heads right now that the Flyers need to change their coach.





This is a young hockey team with a remarkably diverse collection of personalities. There are reasons why this team can look so incredibly good one night and look like they've never played together the next.





This is not an article about that. I still am willing to give it a little more time...a few more lackadaisical first periods maybe...but this article is not a fire Tocchet article.





Something else is happening right now in Philadelphia that I find increasingly disturbing.





In the process of trying to reinforce their predetermined narrative and make the case for firing Rick Tocchet, a segment of the Flyers media and social media community is painting a picture of these players personally that could ultimately do far more damage to their careers than any coach could do.,,





We've heard about Matvei Michkov wanting out. We've heard about Travis Konecny being unhappy about his spot in the lineup. We've heard about players not liking other players. Players not caring because they signed big contracts...Martone losing his touch despite the fact he is less than 40 games in...





It is worth noting...I am a league-wide rumor reporter. So I talk to people from all the teams every day as part of my job.





Do you know how some of this is coming off outside of Philadelphia?





The first question I get every day...





“What’s going on with the players in your city?”





So I tried to find a better way of writing this, but the impression being created in some NHL circles is that the Flyers players are a bunch of babies. That they aren't professionals. That they need everything to be exactly the way they want it. That they're more concerned about their individual statistics and their place in the lineup than they are about winning hockey games.





I don't believe that accurately represents this hockey team at all. These players in reality are NOTHING like that.





And hey... I know that's not the message Flyers fans intended to send. But there is something called the law of unintended consequences, and we are seeing a rather spectacular example of it right now in Philadelphia.





Matvei Michkov is not a baby.





He's a young adult who has been told he is a star for much of his life. He has an ego. He's emotional. He's competitive. He wants the puck on his stick when the game is on the line. All of that is fantastic. I want all of those things in a player with his abilities.





What he is not is clear. He is NOT a pouting about minutes complainer. He does not glare at his teammates. Michkov is tough, he's a fighter, and he's shown that... He's been through a lot over the last week, and the incredible thing is that he has played some of his best hockey in the NHL during all the mudslinging.





As I wrote earlier this week, based on text conversations with several of his teammates, Michkov is not a bad teammate. The people who actually share a locker room with him paint a very different picture than the one being portrayed on the amateur hockey internet.





There is a considerable difference between being frustrated and being disgruntled. There is also a considerable difference between wanting more responsibility and feeling entitled to more responsibility.





We used to appreciate players who got angry when they weren't winning and call them accountable. Now we dissect every facial expression on the bench as a “culture failure” of the Flyers from Keith Jones on down.





This is sports!





And now it's Travis Konecny's turn, apparently...





The notion that Travis Konecny is upset because he's playing behind Porter Martone is as equally ridiculous to me than the Michkov stuff.





Anyone who ever met Konecny finds this one hilarious and obviously click-bait





In fact, it was the recommendations of Konecny and Travis Sanheim to Danny Briere and Keith Jones following the World Championships that may very well have helped push Martone over the edge in terms of whom the Flyers were going to select in that draft.





Konecny wanted this kid in Philadelphia.





Travis Konecny is a warrior. We've watched this guy sacrifice his body, play through pain, get under the skin of opponents and stick up for his teammates for years.





And now we're supposed to believe he's concerned about where somebody types his name on a lineup graphic? Seriously? Suddenly TK is high-maintenance?





Let's also recognize something about the Philadelphia Flyers right now.





There really isn't a first line.





There really isn't a second line.





There really isn't even a third line.





Consider these three combinations...





Michkov, Cates and Martone





Zegras, Konecny and Foerster





Tippett, Barkey and Dvorak





Which is your first line?





Which is your third line?





Depending on the night, you could make a case for any of those lines being the most dangerous offensive line.





The reality is they are kind of all second lines.





Also..calling that Cates line the first line should probably mean those players are getting more ice time than Konecny's line or Dvorak's line. And it's almost the exact opposite.





As I wrote yesterday, one of my biggest criticisms of Tocchet is his structured approach to rolling four lines deep into the third period of close hockey games.





So I sure won't simultaneously criticize a coach for distributing ice time too evenly and claim that he's burying Travis Konecny on the second line.





And then there is Rick Tocchet's reputation outside of Philadelphia...When the Flyers hired him he was very much sought after.





This is another piece of the equation that I think people are missing.





Like it or not, this is a league that formulates and settles on opinions of people and rarely changes them. Rick Tocchet has been respected around the National Hockey League for decades. Among coaches, former players and management types, Tocchet has a strong reputation. Players who play for him also know this guy spent time playing with both Mario and Wayne. They know he went through walls for his teams.





That said...Good coaches can be bad fits. Good coaches can make bad decisions. Good coaches can lose their teams. Has that happened? In my opinion, not quite yet... but the situation is being VERY closely monitored.





So when people around the NHL hear story after story about young players allegedly complaining about a coach they respect, they aren't necessarily arriving at the same conclusions as Flyers Twitter wants them to...





Instead of blaming Tocchet, they are often questioning the players who are supposed to be professional hockey players.





And that should concern Flyers fans.





We keep hearing about the culture of this hockey team. Yet some of the same people who are concerned about the Flyers' culture are publicly portraying its most important young players as individuals who can't handle adversity, criticism or competition from their own teammates.





Why would fans want to do that? The anti-Tocchet narrative, right?





There are legitimate hockey reasons to question Rick Tocchet. I've written about several of them myself. I want this team to start games better. I want more offensive creativity. I want to see the Flyers dictate play in the third period instead of reacting to what their opponents are doing. (Last night, we saw their best two periods of the season, in my opinion.)





All of those arguments can be made without turning Matvei Michkov or Porter Martone or Travis Konecny or Nick Seeler into something they're not.





I understand the passion in this city. I understand the frustration. It is your Hockey Gods-given right to criticize the coach, the GM, the players, the mascot... (well maybe not Gritty)





You can Question the system. Debate the line combinations. Demand better hockey.





All of that is fair game.





But in the process of trying to save these players from Rick Tocchet, let's be careful about destroying their personal reputations around the National Hockey League.



