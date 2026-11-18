The Columbus Blue Jackets lose to the Tampa Bay Lightning by the final score of 3-1 with the star being Brandon Hagel.





Period I





Brandon Hagel opened the scoring off a Charlie D’Astous redirected shot for his 12th goal of the regular season. Nikita Kucherov had the secondary assist on the opening goal.





Ilya Mikheyev took a minor penalty for high sticking on Zach Werenski.





Matthew Knies had the only Columbus goal on the powerplay for his third of his Columbus tenure from Kent Johnson and Sean Monahan.





Two seconds after the Columbus goal, two fights in two seconds occurred between Olivier and Sabourin followed by Lomberg and Viel.





Period II





No goals or penalties occurred. Tampa outshot Columbus 11-5.





Period III





Jake Guentzel had his 11th of the year from Hagel and John Carlsson.





Hagel had his second of the night from Guentzel and Kucherov.





Hagel also drew a penalty for hooking Adam Fantilli.





Goaltenders





Tampa Bay

Dennis Hildeby saved 28 of 29 shots faced for a 0.966 save percentage.





Columbus

Jet Greaves saved 25 of 28 shots for an 0.893 save performance.





Players to Watch





Tampa Bay

Nikita Kucherov had 2 assists to have 20 assists on the regular season.





Columbus

Jack Williams had 14 shifts in 9:34TOI.





CBJ Three Stars of the Game

F Matthew Knies — PPG (3) F Kent Johnson — assist (9) F Sean Monahan — assist (6)





CBJ PG18 — Barkey Barkin





The Columbus Blue Jackets their fourth straight loss and third straight at home with a 4-3 regulation effort to the Philadelphia Flyers due to the first career multigoal game from forward Denver Barkey.





Period I





Finally! Dmitry Voronkov opened the scoring with his first goal of the season just three minutes into the game from Valeri Nichushkin and Damon Severson.





Exactly 60 seconds later, Matthew Knies had goals in back to back games with his fourth of the campaign. Luca Del Bel Belluz had his first point of the season.





Trevor Zegras broke the shutout with 4 minutes left in the opening frame for his fifth of the season from Tyson Foerster.





Period II





Matvei Michkov evened the game 79 seconds into the frame for his 11th of the regular season unassisted.





A minute and 2 seconds later, Denver Barkey got the go ahead powerplay goal for his third of the year from Porter Martone and Jamie Drysdale.





Adam Fantilli tied the game for his fifth of the regular season from Cole Sillinger and Zach Werenski.





Period III





Barkey had his second of the night and fourth of the year from Noel Acciari.





Goaltenders





Philadelphia

Joseph Woll saved 29 of 32 for a 0.906 save percentage.





Columbus

Jet Graves allowed 4 goals on 21 shots for a 0.810 save percentage.





Players to Watch





Philadelphia

Amidst trade rumors, Matvei Michkov recorded his team leading 11th goal of the regular season.





Columbus

Ivan Provorov had 27 shifts in 22:03TOI. Provorov had 3 giveaways, 2 shots on goal, and a blocked shot and takeaway.





CBJ Three Stars of the Game





F Adam Fantilli — goal (5) F Matthew Knies — goal (4) F Dmitry Voronkov — goal (1)





CBJ PG19 v New York Islanders — Schaefer Superstar





The stardom surround superstar defender Matthew Schaefer recorded his first career hat-trick with a 5-1 result for New York over Columbus.





Period I





In the final minute of the first frame, Anthony Duclair opened the scoring for his fifth of the regular season. Matthew Barzal and Anthony DeAngelo.





Period II





Matthew Schaefer had his first of the night and seventh of the regular season unassisted.





Period III





Zach Werenski broke the shutout streak with his third of the year from Kent Johnson and Luca Del Bel Belluz.





Schaefer had his second of the night and eighth of the year from Ryan Pulock and Duclair.





Deangelo had his second of the regular season from Barzal and Mattias Maccelli.





Schaefer’s third and final goal was a hat-trick and ninth of the season from Simon Holmstrom and Barzal.





Goaltenders





New York Islanders

Ilya Sorokin saved 28 of 29 shots for a 0.966 save percentage.





Columbus

Cam Talbot allowed 4 goals on 40 shots faced for a 0.900 save percentage.





Players to Watch





New York Islanders

Matthew Schaefer had his first career hat-trick.





Columbus

Luca Del Bel Belluz had his second straight game with a point.





CBJ Three Stars of the Game

D Zach Werenski — goal (3) F Kent Johnson — assist (11) F Luca Del Bel Belluz — assist (2)



