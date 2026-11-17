Coming into the 2026-27 season, the Montreal Canadiens had a big decision to make regarding their goaltending situation, with three goaltenders capable of beginning the year in the National Hockey League.

With a short training camp, Martin St. Louis and his coaching staff didn't have a ton of time to figure out who they believed should begin the season on the NHL roster. The club played it safe, assigning Jacob Fowler to the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket because he didn't require waivers to be sent down.

That meant Samuel Montembeault, who lost his essentially lost his job with the club from early March onward last season, would be given another shot. Montembeault impressed in his three preseason appearances, allowing just one goal on 35 shots.

A lower-body injury suffered at practice back on October 7th has kept Samuel Montembeault on the sidelines. The netminder has yet to return to game action despite the Canadiens initially saying that he would be out 10-14 days.

When Montembeault went down with that lower-body injury, the Canadiens called Jacob Fowler up from the AHL and he's been lights out, taking on the starting role ahead of Jakub Dobes. With Fowler's emergence and the unlikelihood that he'll be sent back to the American Hockey League anytime soon, it's led to some questions about Montembeault's future in Montreal.

Samuel Montembeault Drawing Trade Interest As He Nears Return From Injury

Montreal has made it known that they have zero interest in running with three goaltenders on their active roster as it hasn't worked out well for the club in the past and is difficult to get a trio adequate game action so they don't get cold.

The topic of trading Samuel Montembeault came up during the offseason, but a deal never ended up materializing, leaving the Canadiens front office wondering how to proceed with three NHL goaltenders coming into camp.

Over the past week to ten days, Samuel Montembeault has begun ramping up and has even made a return to practice, which likely means that he's not too far away from making his 2026-27 season debut. That debut will likely come in the American Hockey League with Laval as there's a decent chance he'll be assigned there on a conditioning stint.

A conditioning stint will give Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes a bit more time to figure out what comes next for the 30-year-old and it looks like the netminder is continuing to draw interest on the league's trade market.

During an appearance on The Morning Show on TSN 690 last Wednesday, insider Darren Dreger gave a bit of an update on Samuel Montembeault and the interest he's been generating on the trade market over the last little while.

According to Dreger, in the past few weeks, teams have been calling Kent Hughes to discuss a potential Samuel Montembeault trade. He added that while there is interest from other teams, he's unsure if there's a strong market at this time for someone like Samuel Montembeault.

"I know that Kent Hughes has had conversations with clubs who have inquired on Sam Montembeault. I don't know if that's recent, as in the last number of days, but I would say the last few weeks there have been teams who have been calling. So I think there is interest in Montembeault. In fact, I know there is. But I don't know that the market is that strong just yet." Dreger said.

Looking around the league, there are certainly teams in need of goaltending help, but Montembeault's salary and their respective cap situations might be holding them back from getting a deal done.

Another issue is a lot of these teams have two capable NHL goaltenders already, like the San Jose Sharks and Utah Mammoth, however, they've allowed the third and fourth-most goals this season with 81 and 78, respectively. Perhaps one of them or someone else near the bottom in goals against could be interested in acquiring a third goaltender and running with a three goalie system.

The cost to acquire Samuel Montembeault won't be much, potentially a mid-round pick, so it's certainly doable for many teams, as long as they have the room to fit Samuel Montembeault's $3.15 million cap hit, which comes off the books at the end of the season as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent.

During his time with the Montreal Canadiens, Montembeault has appeared in 206 where he has an 81-84-29 record, along with a 3.24 goals against average, an .897 save percentage and five shutouts.