Maple Leafs Lurking in Trade Market for Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson

Time is running out for Simon Edvinsson and his current contact situation with the Detroit Red Wings, and the Toronto Maple Leafs might be waiting in the wings.

With the December 1 fast approaching for the 23 year old restricted free agent to either sign a new contract or forfeit this year's NHL season, trade talk is once again picking up. The 6’6 defender fits the exact profile and timeline the Maple Leafs are looking to add to their defense core.

TSN's Chris Johnston on Toronto's Interest

As TSN's Chris Johnston reported on Tuesday's Early Trading:

"Another team kind of lurking in the background is the Toronto Maple Leafs. This is exactly the kind of young defensemen with long-term upside that they would covet. One of the issues though on the Toronto end is they do not control their first round pick in either 2027 or 2028, and that could be a barrier in terms of getting a trade done with the Wings".

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