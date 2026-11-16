The Toronto Maple Leafs & the Reality of another Generation Lost

When the final lottery ball had been drawn during the Draft Lottery ahead of the 2016 Entry Draft, the results were supposed to mark a franchise altering shift. Securing the second 1st overall pick in franchise history did not just feel like a win. It was supposed to be the beginning of the change for the franchise that would finally close the book on a Stanley Cup drought that has haunted a team and fan base for decades.

Instead of celebrating Stanley Cups an era headlined by Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and the eventual homecoming of John Tavares has turned from a period of hope into one of major disappointment. Looking back at how things have played out, the truth for the Maple Leafs is much different. For this team and it's fans, it just represents another generation lost.

When Matthews’ rookie season came to a close with a hard fought playoff loss to the Washington Capitals, it did not sting like a regular loss. It felt like the beginning of something special for a fan base starving to cheer for a winner. With general manager Lou Lamoriello at the helm, it seemed like the organization had finally managed to balance skill and truculence to build a team that played the right way.

Unfortunately, a promise from team president Brendan Shanahan that it would eventually be safe for hometown players to return to Toronto led the team to completely deviate from that course. The organization moved on from Lamoriello and promoted assistant general manager Kyle Dubas, paving the way for the pitch that eventually brought Tavares home to be a Maple Leaf and a complete organizational shift in philosophy away from toughness and entirely rooted in skill.

While the Tavares signing did end up happening, Lamoriello's philosophy suggested it just was not the right move. Ultimately adding Tavares shifted the Maple Leafs into a serious cap trouble, as it inflated the contract negotiations for Nylander, Matthews, and Marner, pushing the team into salary cap hell, before COVID put the team in a bind and completely stalled their progress.

The Hangover and the Lottery Miracle

Last season under Brad Treliving things went from bad to worse. The Leafs missed the playoffs, finishing 27th overall and 5th last in the league. If that wasn't bad enough Treliving had previously traded both of Toronto's upcoming first-round picks to the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers.

The only way for the Maple Leafs to retain that pick was by finishing in the bottom five and not falling out of that spot due to the Draft Lottery results. Luckily, when number 12 was finally drawn, the team was granted a temporary mulligan given the honor of drafting top prospect Gavin McKenna, somewhat salvaging the mess left in the wake of Treliving’s eventual departure and termination.

A New Regime, the Same Problems

The decision to sign John Chayka as the team's new general manager signaled a fresh approach, but the on-ice product is still mired in familiar struggles. The Maple Leafs are battling significant injuries this season, and it appears they are once again in over their heads in a highly competitive Atlantic Division, looking destined to miss the playoffs.

Despite some early season playoff hopes, things in Toronto seem much bleaker now. The team is currently riding a six game losing streak and Gavin McKenna’s development is actively stagnating under head coach Jim Hiller. Hiller refuses to play the rookie significant minutes, specifically removing him from the power play to force Tavares back into the unit. That decision has allowed the team to go one-for-ten on the man advantage, making it one of the five worst power plays in the league over that stretch.

Today, Chayka issued a public vote of confidence for his head coach. He stated he feels the roster is better than they are currently playing and that a move behind the bench is not being considered, much to the dismay of the fanbase.

For a franchise that finished fifth-last a season ago, trying to keep Auston Matthews happy while pushing for the playoffs has fundamentally not gone to plan. Following the injury to Kirill Marchenko, William Nylander has been asked to step up, but he has instead responded by playing arguably the worst hockey of his Maple Leafs career over this stretch.

Embracing the Inevitable

Despite the noise, the hard truth is undeniable. The competitive window for this core has closed. Barring a miraculous free-agent signing, this specific generation of Maple Leafs hockey should be considered an abject failure.

However, that does not mean Chayka’s tenure has to be remembered the same way. Chayka cannot fall into the trap that catches so many general managers and try to trade his way out of the mistakes made by Treliving.

Despite not having their own first-round picks in the next two drafts, the main organizational philosophy needs to be considering all options. That means taking a hard look at their aging core and their star players, and considering a move that will be best for the organization's long-term health.

Yes, trading Auston Matthews or William Nylander comes with monumental risk. But what comes with even bigger risks is allowing these cornerstone players to age out or, in Matthews' case, leave as free agents.

While it is highly unlikely the Maple Leafs would clearly win any trade for either player, the trade off is pretty clear. The organization has the opportunity to supplement the young group of players in the system.

Could a player like Matthews be willing to go to the San Jose Sharks in return for a player like Michael Misa or Keaton Verhoeff? Would the Minnesota Wild be willing to further mortgage their future in an attempt to impress Quinn Hughes to remain with the franchise?

These are the questions that need to plague the team and the questions the front office needs to consider with every single decision. While it sounds like the organization continues to look for a top-four defenceman under team control, the real question the team should be asking themselves is this: does that truly expand the window exponentially, or does it just prolong the inevitable?

Just because one generation is lost does not mean we cannot start another, more promising approach right now.