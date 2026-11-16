The Montreal Canadiens saw their point streak come to an end on Saturday night against the Colorado Avalanche. Montreal entered the game with points in their previous 12 contests (9-0-3) and despite not having Nathan MacKinnon & Cale Makar in the lineup due to injury, the Avalanche were able to come out on top, winning by a score of 4 to 1.

Colorado faces a tough road ahead without Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon, who are set to miss approximately two weeks & one month, respectively, with lower-body injuries.

Martin St. Louis and his coaching staff know that feeling all too well this season, with several players being sidelined at various points over the first seven weeks of the 2026-27 campaign and unfortunately for the Canadiens, those injury issues continue ahead of tonight's road trip opener against the New York Rangers.

Montreal Canadiens Issue Injury Updates Ahead of Road Trip

Prior to departing Montreal on Sunday, the Canadiens gave injury updates on a pair of players - forward Josh Anderson, who played on Saturday night against Colorado, and Mike Matheson, who appeared to have reaggravated a previous injury and was unable to suit up against the Avalanche.

The Canadiens announced yesterday that Josh Anderson has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and will be out for around three to four weeks. It's tough to see Anderson miss time with injury, not only in a contract year, but with how well he was playing to start the 2026-27 season. Anderson has registered eight goals and 12 points in 19 games and is on pace to surpass his highest point total with the Montreal Canadiens, which was 32 during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns.

As for Mike Matheson, who has missed half of Montreal's games this season due to injury, he's set for more time on the sidelines. Montreal shared on Sunday that Matheson is continuing to deal with a lower-body injury and will miss approximately two to three weeks, putting him on track for a potential return as early as November 30th in Utah, depending on his recovery.

The Mike Matheson situation has been frustrating for everyone involved, including fans of the Montreal Canadiens. On Saturday morning, Sportsnet's Eric Engels revealed that Matheson would be a game-time decision against the Avalanche as he was still dealing with an injury. Despite Matheson dealing with that injury, he was somehow cleared to play on Thursday night against the Boston Bruins.

It begs the question - why was Mike Matheson cleared to play in Boston if he wasn't back to full health? The frustration from Canadiens fans is certainly understandable in this situation.

Montreal's injury news on Sunday came one day after the club confirmed how long Chris Kreider would be out for. Kreider, who collided with Bruins forward Michael Eyssimont in the third period on Thursday, is set for an extended period on the sidelines - six to eight weeks, according to the Canadiens.

Canadiens fans likely won't see Kreider back in game action until the calendar flips to 2027, however if his recovery goes well and he's on the six week end of things, the earliest he could return is Boxing Day against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Again, that's based on the timeline provided by the Canadiens, things could certainly change depending on his recovery.

Josh Anderson, Chris Kreider and Mike Matheson join Ivan Demidov and Samuel Montembeault on the sidelines, with all five players dealing with lower-body injuries. The timelines for the latter two, Demidov and Montembeault, remain a bit unclear as they've both gone past the original estimations given by the club. Montembeault has returned to practice with the Canadiens, but did not travel with them to New York. Montembeault is without a doubt the closest to returning to game action of the five on the sidelines currently.

Injury Issues Force Canadiens to Call-Up Pair from AHL's Laval Rocket

On Sunday morning, prior to hitting the ice for an optional practice in Brossard, the Canadiens announced that they've called up 2023 fifth overall pick David Reinbacher from the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket. The move came prior to the club announcing Mike Matheson's injury timeline, but signalled that the 32-year-old was going to miss some time.

Reinbacher has made just one appearance for the Canadiens this season, spending the majority of his time in the American Hockey League. In 15 games with Laval, the Hohenems, Austria native has put up seven points (three goals, four assists), 22 penalty minutes and is a plus-nine.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé le défenseur David Reinbacher du Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have recalled defenseman David Reinbacher from the Laval Rocket. pic.twitter.com/VnkuCiu3pQ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 15, 2026

Meanwhile this morning, in order to give themselves an extra forward for the road trip, the Canadiens called up forward Brett Berard for the first time this season. The 24-year-old Providence, Rhode Island native joined the Montreal Canadiens through a trade with the New York Rangers in late June, with defenseman William Trudeau going the other way.

Berard, who was a fifth round pick of the New York Rangers in 2020, has played fairly well in his first season with the Laval Rocket. In 17 games, he's registered 11 points (seven goals, four assists), 12 penalty minutes and is a plus-two. His seven goals have him second on the Laval Rocket, three back of Sasha Pastujov for first.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé l'attaquant Brett Berard du Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have recalled forward Brett Berard from the Laval Rocket. pic.twitter.com/Nap5pdt3JN — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 16, 2026

Jacob Fowler is set to get the start tonight against the Rangers, while Owen Beck will draw into the lineup for Josh Anderson. Brett Berard and David Reinbacher are both set to be healthy scratches.