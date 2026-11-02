CBJ Win 1st Road Game in Hockey Halloween Conclusion & October Roundup

The Columbus Blue Jackets failed to earn any points on the final games of their Hockey Halloween road trip, concluding their October record as 5-7-0 for 10 points on the regular season.





The Jackets fell to the red hot goaltending start of Pytor Kotchekov in a 3-2 regulation defeat.





Three unanswered goals in a 25 minute span from the midway mark of the first period to the opening seconds of the final frame sealed the Jackets’ fates.





Jordan Martinook, Logan Stankoven, and Mark Jankowski had the even strength goals for Carolina.





Denton Mateychuk and Kent Johnson had the Columbus goals with Johnson having a powerplay goal.





The Blue Jackets fell to the strong goaltending of Jake Otteinger in Dallas by the final score of 3-1.





Two first period goals from Mikko Rantanen and Thomas Harley buried the Blue Jackets momentum. Arttu Hyry had the final second empty net goal.





Damon Severson broke the shutout hopes with his second of the season from Zach Werenski and Kent Johnson.









Cleveland





The Cleveland Monsters finish the month of October with a 6-4-0 record for 12 points, 14th overall in the league, fourth in the North, sixth in the Eastern Conference.





Luca Pinelli leads the club with 10 points in 10 games — 5 goals, 5 assists and tied with Boston Buckberger with 30 shots.





Steven Lorentz leads the franchise in goals with 7 goals in 9 games as 4 of those were in the powerplay, and shooting percentage at 33%.





Captain Owen Sillinger leagues the club in assists with 7 through the first 10.





Tate Singleton leads with a +6.





Riley Bezeau leads in penalties with 40.





Luke Tuch has the only shorthanded goal this season.





Both goalies have 3 wins each. Phoenix Copley has the better goals against at 3.15 and Evan Gardner has the better save percentage at 0.886.









Wheeling





The Wheeling Nailers finish the month of October with a 1-1-2 record for 4 points, 27th overall in the ECHL standings.



