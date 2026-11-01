Shane Wright Traded to Nashville Predators in Sunday Night Deal

The Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken have completed a one-for-one trade for former top prospects. As first reported by

, the Predators are sending winger Matthew Wood to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for center Shane Wright. This deal gives two highly touted former first-round draft picks exactly what they need right now, a clean slate.

Shane Wright has faced heavy scrutiny since being drafted fourth overall in 2022. He often battled for consistent top-six minutes in a crowded Seattle lineup. By moving to Nashville, Wright gets a prime opportunity to reinvent himself. The Predators need a long-term anchor down the middle, and Wright has the high hockey IQ to become a core piece of their future.

On the other side, the Kraken acquire Matthew Wood. At 6-foot-4, the former 15th overall pick brings a rare combination of raw size and scoring ability. Wood struggled to carve out a permanent top-line role in a veteran-heavy Nashville roster. Seattle offers him the runway to develop into the premier power forward they have been missing. For both young players, this trade provides the exact fresh start needed to unlock their massive ceilings.