Nikita Kucherov Demands Trade From Tampa Bay Lightning In Shocking Friday News
In what might be considered the surprise of the season, Friday night Elliotte Friedman dropped some major news that may completely the balance of power the NHL. According to multiple sources, Nikita Kucherov reportedly has told his teammates and the Tampa Bay Lightning organization that he will not be re-signing. More surprisingly the superstar winger has officially requested a trade out of Tampa Bay.
The exact reasons behind this decision remain unclear at this time. The reigning NHL MVP is in the final season of an eight year contract worth $76 million. The timing is especially surprising given that just last week, Kucherov passed Steven Stamkos to become the all time leading scorer in Lightning franchise history.
When contacted by Friedman, both Tampa Bay General Manager Julien BriseBois and player agent Dan Milstein declined to comment on the developing situation.
The consensus around the hockey world was that Kucherov would be staying in Tampa Bay and that was considered a near certainty. The landscape has now completely shifted. The narrative heading into the upcoming NHL trade deadline and the July 1 free agency period will be dominated by this news. Kucherov has made it crystal clear that he is not happy and prefers a new path forward with a different organization.
In what might be considered the surprise of the season, Friday night Elliotte Friedman dropped some major news that may completely the balance of power the NHL. According to multiple sources, Nikita Kucherov reportedly has told his teammates and the Tampa Bay Lightning organization that he will not be re-signing. More surprisingly the superstar winger has officially requested a trade out of Tampa Bay.
The exact reasons behind this decision remain unclear at this time. The reigning NHL MVP is in the final season of an eight year contract worth $76 million. The timing is especially surprising given that just last week, Kucherov passed Steven Stamkos to become the all time leading scorer in Lightning franchise history.
When contacted by Friedman, both Tampa Bay General Manager Julien BriseBois and player agent Dan Milstein declined to comment on the developing situation.
The consensus around the hockey world was that Kucherov would be staying in Tampa Bay and that was considered a near certainty. The landscape has now completely shifted. The narrative heading into the upcoming NHL trade deadline and the July 1 free agency period will be dominated by this news. Kucherov has made it crystal clear that he is not happy and prefers a new path forward with a different organization.
The Lightning have become known for shrewd negotiations which have left some free agents frustrated with the organization and ultimately led to Stamkos eventual departure from the team. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Ek's Note"
I've been told that he wanted 20 million per year for six years from Tampa and they said no. He has a 10 team no trade clause situation like Dylan Larkin. Whoever trades for him this year will try to get permission to talk to his agent prior so that they can work out a longer deal which will benefit what Tampa can get from this.
Montreal has the money, Russians love to play there and that would be my VERY early guess....