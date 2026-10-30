The Lightning have become known for shrewd negotiations which have left some free agents frustrated with the organization and ultimately led to Stamkos eventual departure from the team. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

I've been told that he wanted 20 million per year for six years from Tampa and they said no. He has a 10 team no trade clause situation like Dylan Larkin. Whoever trades for him this year will try to get permission to talk to his agent prior so that they can work out a longer deal which will benefit what Tampa can get from this.