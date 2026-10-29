Dylan Larkin Suspended by the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have announced that Dylan Larkin has been suspended by the Red Wings and will no longer play for the franchise, according to an official statement released by interim general manager Shawn Horcoff. Horcoff expressed disappointment with the decision, citing Larkin's obligations to the organization and his teammates, and confirmed that Larkin has been suspended without pay.

The organization is continuing to explore trade possibilities involving the veteran center. Any eventual deal will require Larkin's approval and must align with the franchise's long-term objectives while serving the best interests of the team. Horcoff also commended the coaching staff and players for staying committed and maintaining their focus on the ice despite the off-ice turmoil. With Larkin sidelined indefinitely, the front office now turns its attention to navigating the trade market for a viable resolution.