Dylan Larkin Sidelined: Red Wings GM Shawn Horcoff Set to Address Situation

Dylan Larkin Sidelined as Trade Drama Hits Boiling Point in Detroit

The situation between Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings took another awkward turn on Thursday. Head coach Todd McLellan confirmed after morning skate that Larkin will not play tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks, with interim general manager Shawn Horcoff scheduled to address the media regarding the situation.

While the official reason remains vague ahead of Horcoff’s briefing, sources have speculated that Larkin is nursing a minor injury and has decided against playing through the discomfort. With an active trade request hanging over the franchise and Larkin having already surrendered the captaincy prior to the season, risking further injury for a team he wants to leave simply is not on his agenda, however this has not been confirmed.

McLellan declining to handle the explanation himself speaks volumes. Punting the update to Horcoff indicates this has moved far beyond everyday lineup maintenance. Detroit management now steps to the microphone facing dwindling leverage, caught between an unsettled locker room, an asset unwilling to compromise, and the difficult task of finding a market return that satisfies the organization.