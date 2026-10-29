CBJ G11 @ Carolina Hurricanes — Cup Check

No, Olivier, turn the other way! Tonight isn’t the night for inflicting damage on recent Stanley Cup champions! The Columbus Blue Jackets continue their road trip with their first time of the year in Raleigh to faceoff against the reigning and defended, undisputed Stanley Cup champions in the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00p.m. EST.





The defending Stanley Cup champions are as strong as last season with them tidying up their final outstanding contract in RFA Alexander Nikishin, and are off to a fantastic start with an 8-0-0 goalie Pytor Kochetkov. Carolina is also without the services of veteran forwards Taylor Hall and Jordan Staal due to injuries, but just for Seth Jarvis back after offseason surgery.





Carolina is collecting victories by committee, and that’s how the culture there continues to grow. Only skaters that have yet to score a goal that have skated are Staal, Slavin, Carrier, and Reilly. That’s it. Lots of rowdiness to happen at the Lenovo Center.





Columbus is continuing to tinker with the lineup as Bowness figures out a consistent winning combination. Maybe, stick with just worked. The win and lineup got goals last time, why suddenly poor Voronkov and Talbot? Ride the hot hands that were on the ice and collected points.





Carson Soucy cleared waivers and is being loaned to Cleveland as Columbus anticipates the return of Ivan Provorov ahead of their road trip finale in Dallas.





Danton Heinen returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the last three games, and bench Dmitry Voronkov instead.





Jet Greaves gets the start on the bench.





Projected Lineups





Carolina Hurricanes





William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Mark Jankowski -- Seth Jarvis

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Nicolas Deslauriers





Jacob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Juuso Valimaki





Pyotr Kochetkov

Brandon Bussi





Scratched: Mike Reilly





Injured: Jordan Staal (calf), Taylor Hall (upper body)





Columbus Blue Jackets





Valeri Nichushkin -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Matthew Knies -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Sean Monahan -- Cole Sillinger -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Ryan Lomberg





Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Denton Mateychuk

Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson





Jet Greaves

Cam Talbot





Scratched: Emil Andrae, Dmitri Voronkov





Injured: Ivan Provorov (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)





Players to Watch





Columbus — Kent Johnson — 6 goals in the season, 5 points in his last 2 games.





Carolina — Sebastian Aho — top 10 in points with 19 in 14 games.





Predicting the Final Score





CAR — 4



