NHL Picks Tonight: Ek’s Factors & Buzztron 3000 | October 28

Two new additions to tonight’s picks... The Key Ek’s Factor Pick puts our season results to work across 26 categories, excluding oldest franchise, random control, and both player nationality categories. If a factor has been correct at least 50% of the time, its selected team gets a point. If it’s below 50%, the opposing team gets the point. Tied factors don’t award a point. Add up the points and you have the pick... equal totals stay a tie. These selections will evolve as the season percentages change. And the BUZZGAME OF THE NIGHT highlights the closest matchup according to either the Buzztron scores or the Key Ek’s Factor totals... featured first on the graphics as the game to keep an eye on!

