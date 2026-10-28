CBJ PG10 @ Philadelphia Flyers — Extend Kent

To whoever has a brain and a sack in the Hockey Operations Department for the Columbus Blue Jackets,





Enough is enough. The results are being displayed in front of you with eye test and scoresheets that winger Kent Johnson is a star forward in this league. Lock him up.





A fifth overall draft selection is one that is meant to be locked up by a competent organization for tenure and financial security of years to follow to allow a man and his family safety and sleep nightly.





Do the right thing and make something right McConnells, Priest, Waddell, Nash, and scouts and agents. Sign the darn contract.





Yours truly,

A devoted Columbus fan for 15 years





The Columbus Blue Jackets hold off disaster with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.





Period I





The Columbus Blue Jackets had 3 goals in a 3:46 span against the sluggish defense of the home team on their Halloween night.





With 5 seconds remaining on 4v4 play, the richest Blue Jackets forward opened the scoring. Adam Fantilli had a point blank wrist shot go behind Dan Vladar to the preseason absentee’s fourth goal of the regular season from Kent Johnson and Jake Christiansen.





Johnson deflected a Werenski shot to light the lamp for his fifth of the season. Valeri Nichushkin had the secondary helper.





Denton Mateychuk bested the Flyers’ goaltender 50 seconds after the KJ goal for his third goal of the campaign. Mathieu Olivier and Matthew Knies had the assists.





Period II





Noah Cates poked one in the break the shutout hopes for his first of the year from rookies Porter Martone and Oliver Bonk.





Period III





Trevor Zegras potted his fourth of the season from Christian Dvorak and Travis Sanheim.





Jamie Drysdale tied the game with 11 seconds remaining in regulation for his first of the year from Tyson Forrester and Zegras.





Overtime





Kent Johnson potted the overtime game winner for his second of the evening and sixth of the year from Fantilli and Zach Werenski.





Zach Werenski (0-2—2) factored on Kent Johnson's overtime winner to help the Jackets improve to 5-0-1 in their last six contests in Philadelphia, the team's longest active road point streak against a single opponent. Werenski tied himself and Provorov with most assists in first 10 games of a season for Columbus with 8.





Goaltenders





Dan Vladar allowed 4 goals on 16 shots against for a 0.733 save percentage.





Cam Talbot saved 29 of 32 shots for a 0.906 save percentage.





Players to Watch





Philadelphia forward Matvei Michkov had a minor penalty and shot on goal in 21 minutes. He also had 3 hits and 2 giveaways.





Columbus defender Dante Fabbro had 3 blocked shots and a giveaway and takeaway in his season debut with 14:51TOI.





CBJ Three Stars of the Game





Kent Johnson — 2 goals (6), assist (4) Zach Werenski — 2 assists (8) Cam Talbot — W, 29 saves, 90.6 SV%





Sean Romeo (1994–2026)





Ohio State alumni and former ECHL goaltender Sean Romeo suddenly passed away on Monday at the age of 31 due to complications from a stroke. Romeo spent time with the Youngstown Phantoms in development and 4 years with Ohio State before splitting 30 ECHL games with South Carolina, Kansas City, and Indy. The hockey world mourns the suddenly loss of Romeo.





Next Game



