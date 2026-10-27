CBJ G10 @ Philadelphia Flyers — Feelin’ Fabbrolous!

The Columbus Blue Jackets begin their three game road trip this evening from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the debuting Dante Fabbro for his first regular season appearance after missing some of the preseason and first 9 games due to injury.





This is the first of four regular season scheduled matches between these two Metropolitan Division foes, and the first of two in Philadelphia against the Philadelphia Flyers.





The Philadelphia Flyers had a noisy summer with no results. They wanted Leo Carlsson, they were rumored to have interest in Adam Fantilli, and they continue to ask for Dylan Larkin to resolve the number one center issues.





Philadelphia upgraded their goaltending in a trade with Toronto by adding Joseph Woll and defender Simon Benoit.





In free agency, the Flyers added former Jackets’ winger Zach Aston-Reese and journeymen Jack Studnicka, Michael Bunting, and Noel Accari.





They do, however, have a full season of Porter Martone, the 2025 sixth overall draft pick that spent last season with Michigan State and the first two rounds of playoffs with the Flyers. They also have rookie Cole Knuble, son of former Flyers, Capitals, and Red Wings winger Mike Knuble.





Projected Lineups





Philadelphia Flyers





Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Noel Acciari

Porter Martone -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Alex Bump -- Sean Couturier -- Tyson Foerster

Michael Bunting -- Denver Barkey -- Cole Knuble





Travis Sanheim -- Oliver Bonk

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Cam York -- Hunter McDonald





Dan Vladar

Joseph Woll





Scratched: Simon Benoit, David Jiricek, Jacob Gaucher





Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back), Travis Konecny (lower body), Owen Tippett (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)





Columbus Blue Jackets





Valeri Nichushkin -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Matthew Knies -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Sean Monahan -- Cole Sillinger -- Conor Garland

Dmitri Voronkov -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Ryan Lomberg





Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson





Cam Talbot

Jet Greaves





Scratched: Carson Soucy, Emil Andrae, Danton Heinen





Injured: Ivan Provorov (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)





Players to Watch





Philadelphia — Matvei Michkov — his rebounding hot start is the key to the future of the young Flyers team.





Columbus — Dante Fabbro — season debut





Final Score Prediction





PHI — 2



