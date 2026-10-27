CBJ G10 @ Philadelphia Flyers — Feelin’ Fabbrolous!

The Columbus Blue Jackets begin their three game road trip this evening from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the debuting Dante Fabbro for his first regular season appearance after missing some of the preseason and first 9 games due to injury.
This is the first of four regular season scheduled matches between these two Metropolitan Division foes, and the first of two in Philadelphia against the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Philadelphia Flyers had a noisy summer with no results. They wanted Leo Carlsson, they were rumored to have interest in Adam Fantilli, and they continue to ask for Dylan Larkin to resolve the number one center issues.
Philadelphia upgraded their goaltending in a trade with Toronto by adding Joseph Woll and defender Simon Benoit.
In free agency, the Flyers added former Jackets’ winger Zach Aston-Reese and journeymen Jack Studnicka, Michael Bunting, and Noel Accari.
They do, however, have a full season of Porter Martone, the 2025 sixth overall draft pick that spent last season with Michigan State and the first two rounds of playoffs with the Flyers. They also have rookie Cole Knuble, son of former Flyers, Capitals, and Red Wings winger Mike Knuble.
Projected Lineups
Philadelphia Flyers
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Noel Acciari
Porter Martone -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Alex Bump -- Sean Couturier -- Tyson Foerster
Michael Bunting -- Denver Barkey -- Cole Knuble
Travis Sanheim -- Oliver Bonk
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Cam York -- Hunter McDonald
Dan Vladar
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Simon Benoit, David Jiricek, Jacob Gaucher
Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back), Travis Konecny (lower body), Owen Tippett (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Columbus Blue Jackets
Valeri Nichushkin -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Matthew Knies -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Sean Monahan -- Cole Sillinger -- Conor Garland
Dmitri Voronkov -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Ryan Lomberg
Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk
Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson
Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson
Cam Talbot
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Carson Soucy, Emil Andrae, Danton Heinen
Injured: Ivan Provorov (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)
Players to Watch
Philadelphia — Matvei Michkov — his rebounding hot start is the key to the future of the young Flyers team.
Columbus — Dante Fabbro — season debut
Final Score Prediction
PHI — 2
CBJ — 3