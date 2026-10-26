CBJ PG9 v Vegas Golden Knights — Mo-ney!

The Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Vegas Golden Knights by the final score of 2-1 in the opening minute of overtime.





Period I





Denton Mateychuk opened the scoring after the halfway mark of the opening frame for his second goal of the season from Kent Johnson and Valeri Nichushkin.





Tomas Hertl evened the game with his fifth of the year from Brayden Bowman and Trevor Connelly.





Period II





No goals or penalties occurred. 8-5 Columbus shots count over Vegas.





Period III





Two Vegas minor penalties. Vegas outshot Columbus 13-5 in the third.





Overtime





Seconds into the frame, the third straight Vegas minor was called. From the powerplay, Adam Fantilli snuck in the one time shot from Charlie Coyle set by the in between the leg drop pass from Kent Johnson.





Goaltenders





Cater Hart allowed two goals on 20 shots faced for a 0.900 save percentage.





Cam Talbot saved 26 of 27 shots for a 0.967 save percentage.





Players to Watch





Vegas — Mark Stone had 2021 TOI with a shot on net and blocked shots, and 2 hits, giveaways, and takeaways.





Columbus — Connor Garland had 5 giveaways. 5! Too risky.





CBJ Three Stars of the Game:





Cam Talbot Adam Fantilli Kent Johnson





Road Games Ahead





The start of a three game road trip to Philadelphia, Raleigh, and Texas.





Cleveland Monsters





Just like the start of the season, the Monsters split a back to back against the Grand Rapids Griffins on the road, with a 3-2 overtime shootout victory on Friday night and a 5-2 regulation loss on Saturday.









Wheeling Nailers



