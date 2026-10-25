Alexander Nikishin Saga Comes to an End

Breaking: Hurricanes Sign Alexander Nikishin to One-Year, $3 Million Deal
The standoff is officially over. The Carolina Hurricanes have signed restricted free agent defenseman Alexander Nikishin to a one-year contract worth $3 million.
Welcome back, Niki 👊— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 25, 2026
We've signed defenseman Alexander Nikishin to a one-year contract.
Details » https://t.co/2IAuIQ4rzM pic.twitter.com/ki7Ucz9ufc
The resolution temporarily brings an end to months of swirling trade rumors and contract uncertainty. Nikishin had frequently surfaced as Carolina's most attractive trade chip when the club was linked to major moves on the goaltending market, most notably Connor Hellebuyck. Once Hellebuyck was dealt to the New Jersey Devils, the urgency for Carolina to package Nikishin for immediate crease help vanished.
From day one, Carolina held complete control under the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement. Because of his age and service time, Nikishin qualified as a Group 2 10.2(c) player, meaning he lacked salary arbitration rights and was ineligible to sign an offer sheet with rival clubs. Opposing teams could not intervene with an offer sheet, and Nikishin could not trigger a third-party hearing to force higher terms.
A one-year, $3 million pact represents the ideal bridge. Carolina avoids locking into an expensive long-term commitment while preserving immediate salary cap space, and Nikishin gets onto the ice to log NHL games, prove his worth, and build toward greater bargaining rights next summer.