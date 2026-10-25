Alexander Nikishin Saga Comes to an End

Breaking: Hurricanes Sign Alexander Nikishin to One-Year, $3 Million Deal

The standoff is officially over. The Carolina Hurricanes have signed restricted free agent defenseman Alexander Nikishin to a one-year contract worth $3 million.

Welcome back, Niki 👊



We've signed defenseman Alexander Nikishin to a one-year contract.



Details » https://t.co/2IAuIQ4rzM pic.twitter.com/ki7Ucz9ufc — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 25, 2026

The resolution temporarily brings an end to months of swirling trade rumors and contract uncertainty. Nikishin had frequently surfaced as Carolina's most attractive trade chip when the club was linked to major moves on the goaltending market, most notably Connor Hellebuyck. Once Hellebuyck was dealt to the New Jersey Devils, the urgency for Carolina to package Nikishin for immediate crease help vanished.

From day one, Carolina held complete control under the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement. Because of his age and service time, Nikishin qualified as a Group 2 10.2(c) player, meaning he lacked salary arbitration rights and was ineligible to sign an offer sheet with rival clubs. Opposing teams could not intervene with an offer sheet, and Nikishin could not trigger a third-party hearing to force higher terms.