CBJ G9 v Vegas Golden Knights — Peanuts

The Columbus Blue Jackets are once at again home for Saturday night hockey as they host the Vegas Golden Knights for the Peanuts Spooktacular Pillowcase Giveaway and Snoopy Woodstock Bobblehead night riding the Jackets’ Zamboni.





Vegas has rode the momentum from last season’s cup final loss with fire in the bellies, as they are off to a hot start under new head coach and Columbus alumni, Ryan Craig.





Management had a very tame summer for themselves as they locked more players to term, including Rasmus Andersson, Jermey Lauzon, and Braeden Bowman. The Golden Knights also traded Pavel Dorofeyev, former Jackets’ prospect Keegan Kolesar, and Kayden Korczak, and Akira Schmid.





Brandon Saad and Reilly Smith departed as free agents.





Acquisitions included Parker Wotherspoon, Ville Heinola, Victoria Olofsson, and Marc Gatcomb, and Adam Ginning.





The Golden Knights are looking to snap their two game losing streak as Carter Hart will likely start for them.





Columbus’ cold start rolls on as coach Rick Bowness’ seat heats up. To address the morale and performance, the lineups have been put through the blender to find any spark or hope for the underwhelming start.





Projected Lineups





Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz

Trevor Connelly -- Tomas Hertl -- Raphael Lavoie

Braeden Bowman -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb





Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Jeremy Lauzon -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Dylan Coghlan





Carter Hart

Adin Hill





Scratched: Ville Heinola, Mitch Marner (personal)





Injured: Victor Olofsson (lower body), Parker Wotherspoon (upper body)





Columbus Blue Jackets





Valeri Nichushkin -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Matthew Knies -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Cole Sillinger -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland

Dmitri Voronkov -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Ryan Lomberg





Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Denton Mateychuk

Carson Soucy -- Erik Gubranson





Cam Talbot

Jet Greaves





Scratched: Danton Heien, Emil Andrae





Injured: Dante Fabbro (broken hand), Ivan Provorov (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)





Players to Watch





Vegas — Mark Stone — as a fantasy holder, his hot streak has him as the top ranked winger on ESPN with 5 goals, 15 points, 13 hits, 25 shots on goal, and 8 blocked shots.









Columbus — Connor Garland is struggling with goose-eggs across the board in his first full season as a Blue Jacket after being acquired from Vancouver at the deadline. His offense is vital after the losses of Jenner and Marchenko to get to the front of the net and battle in the corners for the puck. Otherwise, this becomes a boat anchor of a contract for a team capped out.





Predicted Final Score





VGK — 4



