BREAKING: Connor Hellebuyck Trade Expected Tdoay

The saga in Winnipeg appears to finally be over. The Jets are nearing a deal to trade goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Trade talks have escalated significantly in the last 24 hours, and a move is expected today.

Hellebuyck has been away from the team while serving a suspension for failing to report to training camp. With his suspension scheduled to expire today, the pressure is on Winnipeg to finalize a move so this situation does not overshadow the Heritage Classic this weekend.

Recently, the Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes and Los Angeles Kings have been the most aggressive teams in their pursuit of the three-time Vezina Trophy winner recently, however that doesn't exclude other teams. The situation remains fluid as these clubs work to land the elite netminder, but all signs point to a resolution very soon.

More information will follow as this developing story unfolds.

Update: It appears the New Jersey Devils are the front runner to land Hellebuyck currently.