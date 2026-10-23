Winnipeg Jets Trade Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils

In August, Connor Hellebuyck made it official: the veteran goaltender was no longer willing to play in Winnipeg. Fresh off winning Olympic gold with Team USA, Hellebuyck had decided against remaining in Canada, prioritizing a fresh start south of the border. When he followed through by refusing to report to camp, the Jets promptly placed him on suspension.

Now, ahead of this weekend's Heritage Classic, the Jets have chosen to cut ties for good by shipping the star netminder to the New Jersey Devils. Early reports indicate that both Nico Daws and Dawson Mercer are part of the return heading to Winnipeg, while additional pieces are being finalized and players informed.